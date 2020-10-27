See Kate Winslet Underwater as She Shoots the Avatar Sequels, Playing a 'Water Person'

Kate Winslet is doing some impressive stunts for the Avatar sequels.

Weeks after Winslet revealed she plays a "water person" in the blockbuster follow-ups, producer Jon Landau shared a photo on Instagram of the actress filming underwater.

The shot features Winslet, 45, wearing a motion capture suit with a long cape flowing behind her while she stands in the bottom of a pool. The Oscar winner seems to be wearing weights to hold her down with two scuba divers near her holding breathing tubes.

“I had to learn how to free-dive to play that role in Avatar, and that was just incredible. My longest breath hold was seven minutes and 14 seconds, like crazy, crazy stuff," Winslet said in her The Hollywood Reporter interview, which Landau quoted in his post.

“Oh no, actually, I can’t. Yeah, I play a water person. I am a water person,” Winslet added after worrying that she gave away top-secret information on the films. Director and creator James Cameron has kept a tight lip on plot details so far.

Landau has previously shared photos of Winslet and the franchise's other stars, like Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington and Cliff Curtis, filming in the water tank.

Image zoom Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Zoë Saldana and Sam Worthington Avatar/Twitter

One thing the director did disclose is how far they are into filming, with production on all three sequels, costing around $1 billion, taking place back-to-back in New Zealand.

“We’re very lucky in that we chose this as our production site years ago," he added, as he praised the way New Zealand handled the pandemic. "We’re able to operate. We’re able to shoot and have a more or less normal life here. We were very fortunate, so I don’t see any roadblocks to us getting the picture finished, getting both pictures finished.”