Kate Winslet and Daughter Mia Threapleton Star for First Time Together in 'I Am Ruth' Trailer

I Am Ruth will premiere on the U.K.'s Channel 4 before the end of 2022

By
Tommy McArdle
Published on November 15, 2022 10:23 AM

Kate Winslet and her actress daughter Mia Threapleton are taking on mother-daughter characters in the new film I Am Ruth.

The U.K.'s Channel 4 recently released a trailer for the upcoming film created by Dominic Savage and Winslet, 47, who "together have conceived a story for our times about the endemic mental health crisis affecting young people," an official synopsis from the network reads.

In I Am Ruth, Winslet plays a mother named Ruth who desperately tries to help her daughter Freya (Threapleton) with her mental health.

The 40-second teaser for the upcoming film showcases a strained relationship between Ruth and Freya, whose relationship with social media has grown to give Ruth concern for her daughter's well-being.

The trailer shows Ruth as she agrees to force Freya to see a counselor and confiscates Freya's cell phone, which she believes is the source of her daughter's struggles.

Kate Winslet and Mia Threapleton in I Am Ruth
Channel 4/YouTube

The trailer also teases the impact of Freya's struggles on the rest of Ruth and Freya's family, as Ruth shares with a character, who appears to be Freya's brother, that Freya "is not doing well."

I Am Ruth makes for the first project that Winslet and Threapleton, 22, have worked on together since Threapleton, whom Winslet shares with ex-husband Jim Threapleton, quietly started acting without anyone noticing since she has a different last name.

"I think I knew [it] was coming, I always suspected," Winslet recently said of Threapleton following in her footsteps. "And then a few years ago she turned around and said, 'I'd like to give it a go.' "

With a different last name, Winslet said Threapleton's Hollywood connection was undetected and she landed her first role in 2020's Shadows on her own.

"What's great for her is she has a different surname so she slipped under the radar and the people who cast her didn't know she was my daughter and that was important for her self-esteem, of course," Winslet told Lorraine Kelly on her show.

Kate Winslet, Mia Threapleton
Neilson Barnard/Getty; Ascent Films

Winslet was married to Threapleton's dad from 1998 to 2001 and later married American Beauty director Sam Mendes in 2003. She welcomed son Joe, now 17, that same year before splitting from Mendes in 2011. Winslet is now married to Edward Abel Smith, with whom she shares son Bear, 7.

I Am Ruth will premiere on the U.K.'s Channel 4 and the streaming service All 4 before the end of 2022.

