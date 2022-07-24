"I know the truth about Johnny," Moss said in an interview with BBC Radio 4 on Sunday

Kate Moss Explains Why She Testified in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Trial: 'I Had to Say the Truth'

MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 26: Kate Moss walks the runway at the Versace special event during the Milan Fashion Week - Spring / Summer 2022 on September 26, 2021 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images );FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA - MAY 27: Actor Johnny Depp takes a break during his trial at a Fairfax County Courthouse on May 27, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. Closing arguments in the Depp v. Heard defamation trial, brought by Johnny Depp against his ex-wife Amber Heard, begins today. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images); PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 03: Amber Heard walks the runway during "Le Defile L'Oreal Paris 2021" as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 03, 2021 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images For L'Oreal)

MILAN, ITALY - SEPTEMBER 26: Kate Moss walks the runway at the Versace special event during the Milan Fashion Week - Spring / Summer 2022 on September 26, 2021 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli / Getty Images );FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA - MAY 27: Actor Johnny Depp takes a break during his trial at a Fairfax County Courthouse on May 27, 2022 in Fairfax, Virginia. Closing arguments in the Depp v. Heard defamation trial, brought by Johnny Depp against his ex-wife Amber Heard, begins today. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images); PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 03: Amber Heard walks the runway during "Le Defile L'Oreal Paris 2021" as part of Paris Fashion Week on October 03, 2021 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images For L'Oreal)

Kate Moss is sharing what made her decide to testify on behalf of her ex-boyfriend Johnny Depp during his May defamation trial against Amber Heard.

Heard first alleged that Depp pushed Kate Moss down the stairs during her testimony at Depp's U.K. defamation trial against British tabloid The Sun for calling him a "wife-beater", according to The New York Post. In November 2020, Depp lost that U.K. libel lawsuit case and the court upheld the outlet's claims as being "substantially true." In March 2021, Depp's attempt to overturn the decision was overruled.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In Depp's 2022 trial in the U.S. against Amber Heard — where he accused his ex-wife of defaming him in an op-ed about domestic abuse — the staircase incident came up again. Heard said that she "swung at" Depp to defend her younger sister Whitney Henriquez and was triggered when she thought about "Kate Moss and stairs."

However, the British supermodel, 48, appeared virtually in court in May to deny rumors that the Pirates of the Caribbean star shoved her down a flight of stairs while they were dating between 1994 and 1998. "I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back," Moss said under oath in May. "He never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any stairs."

Now Moss is explaining why she supported Depp in his U.S. trial this year. "I know the truth about Johnny. I know he never kicked me down the stairs. I had to say that truth," Moss said in an interview with BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs.

TOPSHOT - Model Kate Moss is sworn in via video link at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on May 25, 2022. - Actor Johnny Depp is suing ex-wife Amber Heard for libel after she wrote an op-ed piece in The Washington Post in 2018 referring to herself as a public figure representing domestic abuse.

During the U.S. trial where Moss testified, Depp's lawyer Camille Vasquez asked during cross-examination, "You didn't expect Ms. Moss to testify that that never happened, did you?"

"Incorrect," responded Heard. "I know how many people will come out of the woodwork to be in support of Johnny. It is clear by this courtroom how many people will do that."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Heard added, "Everybody who was around in the '90s and the early aughts knew that rumor. I had heard that rumor from multiple people. Of course that's what flashed through my head when my violent husband not only swung for me but all of a sudden swung for my sister. Of course I thought of that."

"I did not expect her to show up or not expect her to show up. It didn't matter," Heard said of Moss. "It doesn't change what I believed at the time, when we were on the stairs and I thought he was gonna kill my sister by pushing her down the stairs."

RELATED VIDEO: Amber Heard Asks for Mistrial in Johnny Depp Defamation Case After an Alleged Juror Mix-Up

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

While the jury found the actress defamed Depp in her 2018 op-ed and awarded him over $10 million, they sided with Heard on one of her three counterclaims, finding that Depp defamed her via comments made by his attorney Adam Waldman in 2020.

Depp and Heard are now both in the process of appealing the verdicts in their Virginia defamation case.