Kate Moss Attends Johnny Depp's Third Performance in England as Jury Deliberations Continue

Johnny Depp took the stage Tuesday for the third night in a row with friend and collaborator Jeff Beck as jury deliberations continued in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star, 58, first joined Beck, 77, on Sunday night during his show at Sheffield City Hall. The pair then appeared together at Royal Albert Hall on Monday and Tuesday.

Depp's ex-girlfriend Kate Moss, who testified for the actor on May 24, attended Tuesday's show and was snapped by photographers leaving the venue alone after spending some time backstage.

According to a video of the show posted by the Associated Press, Depp was welcomed to the stage by Beck to the sound of the crowd's cheers and received a standing ovation after his performance.

Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck in concert at the Royal Albert Hall, London Johnny Depp | Credit: Shutterstock

They appeared to launch right into a performance of "Heddy Lamar," a song they're previously performed together. Other songs this week have included covers of John Lennon's "Isolation," Dennis Wilson's "Time," Killing Joke's "The Death and Resurrection Show," the Jimi Hendrix Experience's "Little Wing" and Marvin Gaye's "What's Going On."

On Friday, a seven-person jury began deliberating in Depp's ongoing trial against Heard, 36, in Fairfax County, Virginia. He's suing the Aquaman actress for defamation over a December 2018 op-ed she wrote about coming forward with domestic abuse claims. He's seeking $50 million in damages, claiming it stifled his career prospects.

Heard is countersuing for defamation, claiming that public statements made by Depp's lawyer Adam Waldman that called her allegations "fake" and an "abuse hoax" ruined her reputation and halted her career.

Earlier in his testimony, Depp discussed his music career and playing guitar, plus how becoming a musician was always his first ambition. He is part of the band Hollywood Vampires with rockers Alice Cooper and Joe Perry.

He spoke about his passion for guitar-playing while arguing why he wouldn't have severed his finger himself during an alleged 2015 fight with Heard in Australia. (He says she threw a liquor bottle at him which cut off the tip of his finger, which she denied.)

Johnny Depp, Kate Moss, Amber Heard From left: Johnny Depp, Kate Moss, Amber Heard | Credit: EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/POOL/AFP via Getty; Taylor Hill/Getty; JIM LO SCALZO/POOL/AFP via Getty

Moss, meanwhile, testified on May 24 via video, addressing a reference Heard made in previous testimony about Moss and "stairs."

The 48-year-old British model — who said that she and Depp dated from 1994 to 1998 — testified that the alleged incident occurred while they were vacationing at a resort in Jamaica, and that he did not push her when she fell.

"We were leaving the room and Johnny left the room before I did. There had been a rainstorm. As I left the room, I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back," she said under oath. "I screamed because I didn't know what happened to me and I was in pain. He came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical attention."

"He never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any stairs," added Moss. She was not cross-examined by Heard's team.

The jury resumed deliberation on Tuesday after the Memorial Day holiday. When the verdict comes through, it'll be 18 months since Depp lost his U.K. libel case.