Kate McKinnon Calls Harry Potter 'Utterly Fabulous' as She Reads Chapter with Jonathan Van Ness

The celebs read aloud a section from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone along with Olivia Colman, available on WizardingWorld.com and Spotify

Kate McKinnon can't get enough Harry Potter in her life.

On Wednesday, the latest installment of the Harry Potter At Home Readings debuted on Spotify, with the Saturday Night Live star, 36, reading a portion of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone to other avid fans. But there might not be a person more in love with The Boy Who Lived than McKinnon herself.

"I’m pretty sure that the world of Harry Potter is the most beautiful and vast and complete and utterly fabulous creation to pop out of a single mind in all of human history," said McKinnon in a statement to PEOPLE. "I am so in awe of what J.K. Rowling created and so honored to participate in bringing these brilliant stories into people’s homes."

McKinnon lends her voice in a spirited cameo for Chapter 7 "The Sorting Hat," reciting the Hogwarts School Song lyrics. The chapter's lead reader is Oscar winner Olivia Colman, with another guest spot from Queer Eye star Jonathan Van Ness, who stands in for the Sorting Hat.

Earlier this month, Rowling's official Wizarding World website announced an initial lineup of celebrities who would take turns reading the first installment in the popular series. Among the stars enlisted to read aloud one of the 17 chapters from the book were actress Dakota Fanning, Fantastic Beasts star Eddie Redmayne and soccer player David Beckham.

And who else to kick off the new social distancing entertainment than Mr. Potter himself, Daniel Radcliffe? The actor, 30 — who first played the titular hero in 2001 — read on Chapter 1, now available to stream for free.

"Some of the best-loved faces from global entertainment, music and sport have lent their voices to the story they love by recording videos of themselves reading the timeless first Harry Potter book," read a press release.

Other narrators include Potter audiobook mainstay Stephen Fry, Crimes of Grindelwald actress Claudia Kim and Cursed Child stage actress Noma Dumezweni, with more famous faces to be announced in coming weeks

The recordings will debut weekly, with audio editions available to listen to on Spotify.