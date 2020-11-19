Kate Mara Thought Her Iron Man 2 Cameo Would Lead to Bigger Role: 'But I Don't Mind!'

A cameo turned out to be just that for Kate Mara.

The actress admitted in a new interview that she thought she might get a larger role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after agreeing to a small cameo in Iron Man 2. The actress appeared as a U.S. Marshall in the 2010 sequel but has yet to make on it onscreen again in a Marvel movie.

"I had a meeting with [director] Jon Favreau for that and they had said to me, ‘It’s a very, very small part, but it’s with Robert Downey and Jon, and it’ll be really fun," Mara, 37, said to Collider. "And a lot of times they bring these characters back into bigger, more substantial roles.’ It wasn’t a promise, but it was definitely something that was hinted at to me."

"So that’s the reason why I even took the meeting was because I thought, 'Well, if there’s a chance of it, why not spend an evening working with Robert Downey Jr. and Jon Favreau? Great. I love them both. They’re amazing. It’ll be a good experience,'" Mara continued. "And that’s exactly what it ended up being. It ended up being nothing more than that, but it really was fun. And we were shooting until like four in the morning. But yeah, it’s a weird cameo that turned into really nothing. But I don’t mind!"

Mara would go on to star in another superhero movie a few years later.

The actress starred as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman in 2015's Fantastic Four remake. The movie was critically panned and disappointed at the box office, and Mara recently spoke out about the "horrible experience" she had making it.

"I had a horrible experience on Fantastic Four," she said in an interview with the Television Academy late last month. "I've never talked about it before. I married one of my costars, so I don't regret doing that movie at all. But do I wish I had responded differently to certain things? Yes, definitely."

Mara and costar Jamie Bell, who played The Thing in the film, started dating in 2015 after meeting on set and married in 2017. The two welcomed a daughter in 2019 and Mara is stepmom to Bell's 7-year-old son with ex-wife Evan Rachel Wood.