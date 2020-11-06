Kate Mara Says Jamie Bell Scrapped Their Wedding Dance 'Literally the Week Before' the Ceremony

Kate Mara’s husband Jamie Bell takes dancing in public very seriously.

During a Thursday appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the A Teacher star, 37, shared a story that illustrated how much of a perfectionist Bell, who starred in Billy Elliot as a child, can be when it comes to dancing.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“He dances every day,” she said of her husband, with whom she shares a 1-year-old daughter. “But now that there’s kids, he dances like a dad. I’ll be doing my lesson and he’ll dance by the screen in the background. You would never know he was Billy Elliot.”

“If he was gonna do something it would have to be months of preparation,” Mara continued, before sharing that even after weeks of dance lessons, Bell insisted that they scrap their wedding dance at the last minute.

“For our wedding, for example, the most romantic thing he’s ever done for me so far, was for our wedding dance,” Mara explained. “I wanted to learn a swing dance with him because I love swing dancing. It took a lot of convincing because he hates dance lessons.”

“We spent about 4 weeks doing this swing dancing lesson and learning this whole dance and then literally the week before the wedding he was pacing around the room and I said, ‘What’s the matter,’ and he was like, ‘The choreography is just not good enough. We’ve got to scrap the dance.’” she said. “We didn’t do it for the wedding. We ended up slow dancing to our favorite Mexican song.”

The former Fantastic Four costars, who began dating in 2015, tied the knot in July 2017.

“We actually got married right across the street from our house,” Bell told television host James Corden the following year. “I literally woke up in my own bed and walked across the street, and we had our ceremony.”

“When we couldn’t find anything we just asked the woman who owns the house across the street, ‘Do you mind if we do it there?’ And she was like, ‘Yes, that’s amazing,’ ” he explained. “So we walked across the street and then when it was done, we spent the night on that property and we crossed the street and came home.”

Continuing, he added, ““Every day we come out of the house, we see the house we were married in, which is beautiful.”