Kate Hudson Wishes Mom Goldie Hawn a Happy 75th Birthday: 'Love You to Infinity and Beyond'

Kate Hudson has a special message for her mother, Goldie Hawn.

The actress wished her mother a happy birthday on Fright, as Hawn prepared to turn 75 the following day.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Tomorrow is a special day for it marks the day my mama was born @goldiehawn," Hudson, 41, wrote alongside a black-and-white throwback shot of her mother.

"Goddess, light worker, fire bender, scorpion tailed whirlwind, butterfly mother, love expander, shining star, HAPPY BIRTHDAY tomorrow," she added. "I’m shooting nights so want to get my post in tonight cause I will be cross eyed in the morning. I love you to infinity and beyond. Join me in wishing Mama G a very happy birth day 🎂❤️🙏 I Love You✨."

Amy Schumer, who played Hawn's daughter in the 2017 film Snatched, also shared a sweet birthday tribute. "Happy birthday mama @goldiehawn you are pure magic and I so love you 😍 I hope you dance today. I know you will," she wrote alongside a photo of the pair together.

The birthday wishes come a couple of days after Hawn and her longtime partner Kurt Russell attended the drive-in premiere of their Netflix film The Christmas Chronicles: Part 2 on Thursday night in Los Angeles.

The couple shared a kiss at the premiere and Russell accepted a birthday cake on the actress's behalf.

Earlier this month, the couple appeared on the cover for Parade magazine and revealed the secret to their 37-year relationship, with Hawn insisting, "It’s not about what you do, it’s how you do it."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Image zoom Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn at the premiere of The Christmas Chronicles 2 | Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty

"Goldie can literally physically walk away sometimes and make me laugh. She’s funny by nature. She just is," said Russell, 69.