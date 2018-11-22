Kate Hudson Wishes Mom Goldie Hawn a Happy 73rd Birthday with Sweet Generational Photo

Goldie Hawn is turning a year older and no one is more excited than her daughter Kate Hudson!

The Deepwater Horizon actress, 39, wished her mother a happy 73rd birthday on Instagram Wednesday. The photo she shared featured Hudson, Hawn and Hudson’s 14-year-old son Ryder Robinson.

“Fearless leader, my number one, my heart, my love, my joy, my everything, MY MAMA! Happy happy happy birthday ❤️ @officialgoldiehawn @mr.ryderrobinson,” Hudson wrote in the caption.

She also shared a black and white photo of her mother on set during her youth, writing, “She’s got film on the brain. She is cool.”

In October, Hawn enjoyed a night out with friend Melanie Griffith after Hudson welcomed her daughter, Rani Rose.

On Monday, Hawn gathered her family including partner Kurt Russell, 67, son Oliver Hudson and his wife Erinn Bartlett as well as Wyatt Russell for the premiere of the The Hateful Eight actor’s Netflix film The Christmas Chronicle.

The group was also joined by Oliver and Erinn’s three children: sons Wilder Brooks, 11, Bodhi Hawn, 8 and daughter Rio, 5.

New mom Kate and her three children, sons Ryder, 14, and Bingham Hawn, 7, and 7-week-old daughter Rani Rose were not in attendance.

Despite not being there, Kurt told PEOPLE he was looking forward to spending the holiday with his newest grandchild, Rani.

“She is the sixth grandchildren, Kate’s first daughter,” he told PEOPLE at the premiere. “And along with the other five now, it is obviously a fantastic addition, and it will be fun just to watch her little eyes looking at the lights on the Christmas tree and taking it all in for the first time.”

The actor also opened up about their family traditions during the holidays and revealed that they all look forward to Christmas every year. The family typically heads to Aspen, Colorado, where the whole clan enjoys a wintery time.

“Christmas is huge in our family, it’s just something that is really a big deal to us,” Russell said. “Santa is the centerpiece of Christmas, it is the one time of the year that we are all able to get together for a good, long period of time, and have all of the things that all families have.”