Kate Hudson Wishes 'Beautiful Mama' Goldie Hawn a Happy Birthday with Sweet Photo of Her and Rani

Goldie Hawn received nothing but love on her birthday!

The Overboard actress, who turned 74 on Thursday, was showered with loving tributes from her two children on social media in honor of the celebratory occasion.

Kate Hudson was the first to write a sweet message to her mother, which came alongside a photo of Hawn holding her granddaughter and Kate’s baby girl, Rani Rose, 13 months.

“The two most important ladies in my life and it happens to be one of their birthdays ✨Happy Birthday beautiful Mama✨@goldiehawn #HipHipHooray 💃” Kate, 40, wrote beside the Instagram photo.

In response to the post, Hawn commented: “Oh! I love you my baby girl!! 💖💕”

Oliver Hudson also paid tribute to his famous mother — but instead of sharing a recent photo, the actor took the opportunity to post a legendary throwback on Instagram.

“Happy birthday day to this girl who happens to now be my mother!!!!” he captioned a shot of Hawn in a green bikini with colorful words and designs painted all over her body.

“And I apologize for stretching your stomach but your bounce-back was all world.. I love you Ma! Keep saving the world! @goldiehawn” Oliver, 43, jokingly added of her toned physique in the image.

Responding to her son’s post, Hawn sweetly wrote, “Oh honey. I love you and my tummy that held you. It served us well! ❤️”

Over the years, Kate has often spoken about the close relationship she shares with Hawn and what the Overboard actress has taught her since becoming a mother.

In addition to Rani, who Kate shares with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, she is also mom to 8-year-old son Bingham Hawn from her relationship with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy and son Ryder Russell, 15, from her marriage to ex-husband Chris Robinson.

During a chat on the podcast Divorce Sucks! with Laura Wasser, the Fabletics co-founder said that her three kids are always the most important factor in her co-parenting relationships, revealing that she learned by example after Hawn divorced her father, Bill Hudson.

“The one thing that I learned from my mom is that no matter what you’re feeling and no matter what — when I see my friends talking s— about their ex-spouses in front of their kids, I get so upset because they don’t recognize how much that affects their child and how resentful their child will become of them,” she explained.

“No matter what, I never heard a bad word about my father,” Kate added.

Hawn also appeared alongside Kate during a guest co-hosting gig on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in January, where the mother-daughter duo recalled Hawn’s serious dedication to her granddaughter before she even arrived.

“I remember the doctor goes, ‘Goldie, you get a little closer, you might fall in,'” said Kate with a laugh before her mom launched into a recreation of the events on delivery day, miming the physician’s movements.

“I’m trying to get in on him to try to look over his shoulder, and I see the head and I’m going, ‘Oh, there’s the head!’ And then it went back,” Hawn said during her hilarious pantomime that had the audience in fits of laughter.

“And [the doctor] said, ‘Goldie, if you get any closer, you’re gonna fall in,'” added the Overboard actress. “So I took my cue. I didn’t get that much closer!”