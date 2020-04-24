Kate Hudson Wants to Buy the House Next to Her Parents: 'I Need to Discuss with My Therapist'

Kate Hudson already lives down the block from mom Goldie Hawn and Hawn’s longtime partner Kurt Russell, but she wants to get even closer.

“She’s down the street. We’re literally neighbors,” Hudson, 41, tells PEOPLE in this week’s Beautiful Issue cover story. “Not to mention I want to buy the property next door to them, which is another thing I need to discuss with my therapist.”

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress quips that now she’ll call Hawn, 74, to “come tuck me in” — but the Oscar winner will have other plans.

“She’s like, ‘I’m going out,’ ” Hudson says. “I’m like, ‘No, no, I need you to rub my feet.’ ”

Image zoom Goldie Hawn (left), Kate Hudson and Hudson’s daughter Rani Rose Coliena Rentmeester

Hawn jokes, “I want a cocktail!”

Hawn describes Hudson’s desire to be so close to her “just a phase.” “There’s an individuation and then there’s a period of time when we come back together again,” she adds.

The First Wives Club star feels that the mother-daughter bond varies from the one moms have with their sons.

“When you have a daughter, it’s very different because if you are successful, your daughter wants that,” Hawn says. “I don’t care what it is. It’s like, if you make good cupcakes, she wants to be a better cupcake maker. It’s perfectly normal that the daughter wants to be able to do that or carry on.”

Hudson became a mom to a daughter for the first time in October 2018 when she and boyfriend Danny Fujikawa welcomed Rain Rose, who appears with Hudson and Hawn on the 2020 Beautiful Issue cover (which shot before states received stay-at-home orders due to the spreading coronavirus).

Image zoom PEOPLE’s 2020 Beautiful Issue Coliena Rentmeester

“When your daughter has a daughter, it’s a big deal,” Hawn says. “I mean it really is.”

Now Hudson — also mom to sons Bingham, 8, and Ryder, 16 — wants to pass on what she learned from Hawn to Rani. “Mom was so available to being my greatest cheerleader,” Hudson says. “It just made me think about Rani — I just hope I give her that kind of confidence.”

