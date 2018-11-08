New Mom Kate Hudson Beams Alongside Son Ryder, 14, Boyfriend Danny Fujikawa and Kurt Russell

Kate Hudson had plenty of reasons to smile on Wednesday.

The new mom stuck close to some of the important men in her life while celebrating an event in her honor, Michael Kors x Kate Hudson. Hudson smiled brightly next to boyfriend Danny Fujikawa and her 14-year-old son Ryder from her first marriage, as well as her “Pa” Kurt Russell, as Hudson lovingly calls him.

All three men rocked classy looks as they dressed up for the special occasion, with Russell and Fujikawa in all-black outfits while Ryder opted for a stylish navy blue suit with a white button-up underneath. Hudson went a little more flashy with a black low-cut dress with sparkly crystals.

The outing marks one of the firsts the Almost Famous actress, 39, has made since welcoming her first daughter, Rani Rose, with Fujikawa, 32, on Oct. 2. The little girl joins big brothers Ryder, whose father is singer Chris Robinson, 51, and 7-year-old Bingham Hawn, whose father is Muse frontman Matt Bellamy, 40.

Ryder recently celebrated the birth of his baby sister with an Instagram post showcasing different facial expressions as he cradled her in his arms while she slept.

“Aw sweeties. Love you so much,” Hudson wrote in the comments section.

In her birth announcement, Hudson explained the sweet meaning behind her baby girl’s name.

“We have decided to name our daughter Rani (pronounced Ronnie) after her grandfather, Ron Fujikawa. Ron was the most special man who we all miss dearly. To name her after him is an honor,” Hudson explained. Fujikawa’s father died in October 2012.

Following Rani’s arrival, a source told PEOPLE that Hudson “can’t stop smiling” about the latest addition to her family. “She’s always wanted a daughter so this is really a dream come true,” the source said. “And her big brothers are so excited — they’ll be so protective and sweet to her always.”