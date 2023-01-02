Kate Hudson Sips Snow-Chilled Champagne on New Year's Eve: 'Many Blessings'

The actress has been celebrating the holidays in Aspen, Colorado with her family

By Kimberlee Speakman
Published on January 2, 2023 01:14 PM
Kate Hudson Combat Boots
Photo: Getty Images

Kate Hudson is sending a toast over to her 16 million Instagram followers for the new year.

The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress, 43, shared a video to the social media platform of her heading outdoors and chilling a bottle of champagne in the snow for a little while before pouring it into a glass.

In the clip, Hudson, wearing a black sweater and her hair in a high ponytail, toasts the camera and takes a sip from her glass while whispering, "Happy New Year and many, many, many blessings to all of you."

"I don't know why I'm whispering, but I love it," she adds midway through the video, which is set to Mark David Lee's piano rendition of "Auld Lang Syne."

Hudson reiterated the message in her caption, writing, "✨Many blessings for the new year✨ #happynewyear #2023"

Hudson is spending the holidays in Aspen, Colorado, an annual tradition of her family as her mother Goldie Hawn, 77, and Hawn's partner Kurt Russell, 71, own a house there.

The Almost Famous star was spotted stepping out with her fiancé Danny Fujikawa around the St. Regis Aspen, and she also shared some photos and videos to Instagram of her children and brother Oliver Hudson, 46, unwrapping some Christmas gifts last week.

"Merry Christmas all of you beautiful people out there! Sending you crazy joy from our nutty family to yours🎄," Hudson captioned the post.

Hudson shares daughter Rani Rose, 4, with fiancé Fujikawa, son Bingham "Bing" Hawn Bellamy, 11, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy, and almost 19-year-old son Ryder Robinson with ex-husband Chris Robinson.

Hudson recently spoke out about the discourse surrounding nepotism and a recent New York Magazine cover story exploring the topic that included her.

"The nepotism thing, I mean ... I don't really care. I look at my kids and we're a storytelling family. It's definitely in our blood," she told The Independent. "People can call it whatever they want, but it's not going to change it."

"I don't care where you come from or what your relationship to the business is — if you work hard and you kill it, it doesn't matter," she added.

