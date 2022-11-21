Kate Hudson Shares Touching Birthday Tribute to Mom Goldie Hawn: 'A Treasure Trove of Wisdom'

"You're my everything," Kate Hudson wrote of Goldie Hawn on her 77th birthday

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 21, 2022 05:23 PM
US actress Kate Hudson (L) and her mom actress Goldie Hawn (R) arrive for Netflix's "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" premiere at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, November 14, 2022. (Photo by Juan Pablo Rico / AFP) (Photo by JUAN PABLO RICO/AFP via Getty Images)
Photo: JUAN PABLO RICO/AFP via Getty

Kate Hudson is wishing her mother Goldie Hawn a happy birthday!

On Monday, the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress, 43, shared a series of photos on Instagram of herself and her actress mother Hawn, now 77, in a sweet tribute to the First Wives Club star.

"So lucky I get to celebrate my beautiful mother everyday BUT TODAY Nov 21 was the day she was born! I wonder if God knew what had been concocted in the stars to create this beaming light?" Hudson wrote in her post's caption, alongside photos of herself and Hawn at the recent premiere of Hudson's Knives Out sequel and memories they've shared together over the years.

"I have a feeling it was by no accident that she shares this otherworldly lust for life and joyous spirit," Hudson's caption continued. "Be not fooled, my mother has depths that reach far beyond a tip toed dance through life."

Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn. https://www.instagram.com/p/ClO1DlnPfK_/?hl=en. Kate Hudson/Instagram
Kate Hudson/Instagram

"She has challenged the toughest minds, stood tall for her worth, she blazed trails for us to walk a little easier through and cut a lot of those weeds that love to scratch at women's ankles trying to get us to turn back, she follows through during the toughest moments and never takes no for an answer," Hudson wrote.

The Almost Famous actress added in her birthday post that Hawn's "life is a treasure trove of wisdom that I feel deeply honored to know intimately" and that her mother "always wanted and continues to aspire to be the best mother and grandmother."

"And well…let's just say, she's winning at that," Hudson finished her caption. "🏆☺️ HAPPY BIRTHDAY MAMA G! You're my everything ❤️🎂❤️"

Reese Witherspoon joined in on the birthday wishes, too, calling Hawn "truly the greatest" in a comment.

"Happiest of birthdays, MAMA Goldie!" comedian and television host Chelsea Handler wrote in a comment. "LOVE THIS TRIBUTE."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

At the premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery in Los Angeles last Monday, Hudson told PEOPLE that she credits her parents Hawn and Kurt Russell for giving her a built-in "bull---- detector."

Kate Hudson Goldie Hawn
Splash News Online

"That's what happens when you grow up with two movie stars as parents," Hudson told PEOPLE at the Academy Museum, dressed in an elegant sequined gown. "Your bull---- detector is up here, you see it all. When you're little, you're like, 'That person's full of s---, that person's full of s---,' and I think it works really well when you're doing a murder mystery."

Hawn appeared at Hudson's side at the Glass Onion premiere, wearing an all-black outfit with embroidered with silver designs on her sleeves and blazer's sides, in addition to matching jewelry and high-heeled shoes.

Related Articles
Artem Chigvintsev (L) and Nikki Bella attend the PUBG Mobile's #FIGHT4THEAMAZON Event at Avalon Hollywood on December 09, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Artem Chigvintsev Celebrates His 'Beautiful' Wife Nikki Bella on Her 39th Birthday: 'Love You to Bits'
jessica simpson
Jessica Simpson Celebrates Nephew Bronx's 14th Birthday with Sweet Photo: 'You Are a Gift'
Ryan Reynolds attends Apple Original Film's "Spirited" New York Premiere
Ryan Reynolds Reveals He's Written a 'Deadpool' Christmas Movie That 'Never Got Made'
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 19: U.S. President Joe Biden answers questions during a news conference in the East Room of the White House on January 19, 2022 in Washington, DC. With his approval rating hovering around 42-percent, Biden is approaching the end of his first year in the Oval Office with inflation rising, COVID-19 surging and his legislative agenda stalled on Capitol Hill. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Joe Biden Calls U.S. Men's Soccer Team to Wish Them Luck Ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup
Rebel Wilson
Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma Take Out Daughter Royce Lillian for 'Baby's First Adventure'
FollowtheForsyths/Youtube. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s_CKyOJow4I&t=426s. "Counting On" alum Ann-Joy Duggar revealing the gender of her 3rd baby in a YouTube video.
Joy-Anna Duggar Reveals Sex of Baby No. 3 with Husband Austin Forsyth: 'I Am Completely Shocked'
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez Deems Ben Affleck the Person that Makes Her the Happiest in Sweet Video
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 05: Former President Barack Obama (L) and U.S. President Joe Biden shake hands during an event to mark the 2010 passage of the Affordable Care Act in the East Room of the White House on April 05, 2022 in Washington, DC. With then-Vice President Joe Biden by his side, Obama signed 'Obamacare' into law on March 23, 2010. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Barack Obama Wishes Joe Biden a Happy 80th Birthday: 'There's a Lot to Celebrate'
Kenyan-Mexican actress Lupita Nyong'o speaks to the media before the African premiere of the film "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" in Lagos, on November 6, 2022. - The African premiere of the Marvel superhero film "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is taking place in Lagos, a leading commercial hub for African entertainment ahead of the film's global release on November 11.
Lupita Nyong'o Documents the Intense Training She Underwent to Swim in 'Black Panther 2' — Watch!
Kaley Cuoco
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Growing Baby Bump in Bathroom Selfie — See the Pic!
THINK THE COVEN WILL SCORE AN INVITE TO THE WEDDING?
Ashley Greene Has Cullen 'Family Reunion' with 'Twilight' Costars Peter Facinelli, Jackson Rathbone
Lil Nas X performs onstage during weekend one, day two of Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on October 08, 2022 in Austin, Texas.
Lil Nas X Receives His First Tattoo, Which Is Inspired by His 'Montero' Album — See the New Ink!
Bravocon
Andy Cohen Shares Photo of Daughter Lucy, 6 Months, During Bathtime — See the Sweet Pic!
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 13: (L-R) Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith attend the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)
Mandy Moore Celebrates 4th Anniversary Message with Taylor Goldsmith: 'No Greater Husband'
michael douglas and catherine zeta jones`
Michael Douglas Celebrates 22nd Anniversary with 'My Darling' Catherine Zeta-Jones
Ryan Reynolds (R) and his mother Tammy Reynolds (L) attend the 36th Annual American Cinematheque Award Ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, California, USA, 17 November 2022. The 36th Annual American Cinematheque Awards, in Los Angeles, USA - 17 Nov 2022
Ryan Reynolds' Mom Supports Him at Award Ceremony — as Blake Lively Gives Her Playful Mention in Speech