Kate Hudson Shares Sweet Throwback of Goldie Hawn for Mother's Day: 'My Everything'
Kate Hudson took a walk down memory lane this Mother's Day.
On Sunday, the actress, 43, shared a sweet throwback photo on Instagram of her and mom, Goldie Hawn, both dressed in red.
In the photo, Hawn, 76, looks almost identical to her daughter dressed in a sparkly red dress carrying a young Hudson.
"💫My everything💫 Happy Mama's Day @goldiehawn," Hudson captioned the photo.
Hawn and Hudson were featured on PEOPLE's Beautiful Issue in 2020 along with Hudson's then-16-month-old daughter Rani Rose. The Almost Famous actress shares daughter Rani with musician Danny Fujikawato.
Hawn shared with PEOPLE what it was like to watch her daughter have a daughter of her own after raising two sons Ryder Robinson, 18, Bingham Hawn Bellamy, 10, from previous relationships.
"When your daughter has a daughter, it's a big deal," said Hawn. "I mean, it really is."
This year, Hawn was named one of PEOPLE's Women Changing the World for her non-profit program MindUp, which focuses on children's mental health. In March, she opened up about how her kids — Kate, Oliver Hudson, and Wyatt Russell — have implemented some of her own parenting techniques.
Beyond being a mother of three, Hawn is also grandmother to Kate's three children; Oliver's kids, Bodhi Hawn Hudson, 11, Wilder Brooks Hudson, 14, Rio Hudson, 8; and Wyatt's son, Buddy Prine Russell, whom he welcomed last year.
"My children are really great with their children," Hawn told PEOPLE. "They've taken MindUP principles and offered them to their kids, and they're doing great."
"So that's the way it works. As a parent, you basically raise your children to raise their children appropriately as well. So that's that domino effect," she adds. "And as parents, we have a tremendous responsibility."