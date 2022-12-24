Kate Hudson Reveals the 'Fun, Silly' Holiday Tradition That Leaves Her Family 'Screaming'

The actress shares her favorite holiday traditions while staying fueled up with her Barry's x INBLOOM partnership

Lanae Brody
December 24, 2022

After spending much of December traveling for work, Kate Hudson is looking forward to spending the holidays at home with her family while making new memories with their silly traditions.

"[A] Fujikawa tradition is we put a gift card in a big thing, a huge ball wrapped with newspaper and there are things within it" the 43-year-old, who's engaged to Danny Fujikawa, tells PEOPLE. "We do a song, we pass the ball around really fast, and then you have to tear it apart as fast as you can until the song comes on again. It's a really fun, silly tradition, and everybody's screaming."

Kate Hudson, along with Drew and Jonathan Scott, renovate the backyard of Kate's future mother-in-law, as seen on Celebrity IOU.
Kate Hudson, Rani Rose. HGTV

Hudson and her musician fiancé together have daughter Rani Rose, 4. The Almost Famous star is also mom to Bingham Bellamy, 11, whom she shares with singer Matt Bellamy, and Ryder Robinson, 18, with rocker Chris Robinson.

Another staple in her home this time of year is none other than Kris Kringle himself.

"Santa Claus will always show up at our house," Hudson adds. "I can't believe it, but he always ends up there. It's just wild how that happens."

Although her boys are past the Santa phase, Hudson makes sure to leave out some non-traditional snacks for his impending arrival.

Kate Hudson Thanksgiving
Kate Hudson/Instagram

"We always put out our cookies and milk," Hudson shares. "But Santa sometimes comes early and leaves us notes and asks us to leave certain things because he knows how good we are at changing it up. Some years Santa wanted rum and coke and licorice. Some years he wants a hot tea and banana bread. It just depends on how Santa's feeling and what time it is."

Although the INBLOOM beauty powder and nutritional supplement co-founder says "it depends on the year" when it comes to New Year's resolutions, one thing she is committing to is her health by partnering with Barry's to launch a holiday survival shake to keep her fit and fed.

Kate Hudson Barry's Bootcamp
Andrew Morales

"I think that's one of the things we're trying to do more with INBLOOM is partnering with people that share where our missions are aligned," Hudson says of the $12 peppermint flavored shake made with her pea protein that's available in all domestic locations until the end of the year.

"Barry's has their [fuel] bar and we just were talking to each other, and we're like, 'We should do a fun holiday collab.' That's my New York go-to workout. I literally was just there the other day. I went and had my class and then I got my own smoothie. I was like, 'This is so fun.' It's great and I love supporting people in any way possible to feel nourished and healthy."

