Kate Hudson Shares a Laugh with Mom Goldie Hawn and Pa Kurt Russell as They Leave Dinner

The famous trio were all smiles as they headed out of hot spot Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles after having dinner together on Wednesday. Hudson, 42, jumped in the back seat of a waiting car while Russell, 70, opened the door for longtime love Hawn, 75, and then hopped behind the wheel to drive them away.

The three shared a laugh before heading off, with Russell turning to look back at Hudson.

It's the latest outing for the close-knit family, which also includes Hudson's older brother Oliver Hudson, Russell's eldest son Boston Russell and actor Wyatt Russell, Hawn and Russell's youngest child.

Hudson and Hawn recently paid tribute to Russell on his 70th birthday earlier this year. Hudson took the chance to "gush" about Russell, whom she lovingly calls "pa."

"I'm gonna gush cause I don't often about this man but I figure since today he turns 70 I'm gonna let it out. Plus he'll never see this," Hudson began her post, next to a throwback family shot of Hawn, Russell and their four kids.

"I often wonder how how different our life would have been if he never entered the picture. How different I would be. Let me fill you in," Hudson continued, describing all the different kinds of "dad" he is.

"His laugh will echo through generations as powerful as his concocted stories of grandeur that may or may not be true (may we never know). He's an original. One of kind. A powerful, intelligent, talented, loyal family man. He has taught me that we can all exist with immense love through our differences. And his dedication to my mother and their fight for love forever is as admirable as it gets," she wrote. "I love this man so much!"