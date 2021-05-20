Kate Hudson Shares a Laugh with Mom Goldie Hawn and Pa Kurt Russell as They Leave Dinner
Kate Hudson spent some quality time with parents Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell
Kate Hudson, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are all about family time!
The famous trio were all smiles as they headed out of hot spot Giorgio Baldi in Los Angeles after having dinner together on Wednesday. Hudson, 42, jumped in the back seat of a waiting car while Russell, 70, opened the door for longtime love Hawn, 75, and then hopped behind the wheel to drive them away.
The three shared a laugh before heading off, with Russell turning to look back at Hudson.
It's the latest outing for the close-knit family, which also includes Hudson's older brother Oliver Hudson, Russell's eldest son Boston Russell and actor Wyatt Russell, Hawn and Russell's youngest child.
RELATED: Goldie Hawn Celebrates Kurt Russell's Birthday as Kate Hudson 'Gushes' About His Impact on Her Life
Hudson and Hawn recently paid tribute to Russell on his 70th birthday earlier this year. Hudson took the chance to "gush" about Russell, whom she lovingly calls "pa."
"I'm gonna gush cause I don't often about this man but I figure since today he turns 70 I'm gonna let it out. Plus he'll never see this," Hudson began her post, next to a throwback family shot of Hawn, Russell and their four kids.
"I often wonder how how different our life would have been if he never entered the picture. How different I would be. Let me fill you in," Hudson continued, describing all the different kinds of "dad" he is.
"His laugh will echo through generations as powerful as his concocted stories of grandeur that may or may not be true (may we never know). He's an original. One of kind. A powerful, intelligent, talented, loyal family man. He has taught me that we can all exist with immense love through our differences. And his dedication to my mother and their fight for love forever is as admirable as it gets," she wrote. "I love this man so much!"
RELATED: Wyatt Russell, Wife Meredith Hagner Reveal They've Welcomed Son Buddy Prine: 'Nothing Short of Magic'
"A note for all dads of girls. He gave me the gift of confidence instilling a knowingness in me that I deserved everything I worked for and I knew that he'd always have my back in whatever challenges may lay ahead. When you have a dad who gives you permission to be confident you live courageously. And that's my insta love letter to my dad who has lived 70 years today. ❤️ Happy Birthday Pa. How bout we give some big Hip Hip Hoorays to this wild man!" she added in the end.