Kate Hudson Says Tom Cruise Once Scaled a Gate to Crash Her Party: 'He Is Mission: Impossible'

Kate Hudson had quite the party crasher at one of her biggest bashes.

The actress and her brother Oliver Hudson appeared on Thursday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote their podcast “Sibling Revelry,” where they recount some of the best parties they’ve thrown at their parents house. The two used to host all-out events when their parents Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell were gone, and one got a little too out of control when hundreds of people started showing up.

That caused “control freak” Kate to act as bouncer to try and get the situation under control.

“I’m standing at the door making sure that people who aren’t supposed to be at the party aren’t coming in — there’s like 400 people at my parent’s house,” Hudson recalled. “I’m kind of freaking out a little and I see someone scaling, literally scaling, an eight-foot gate at my parents’ house. They come off and they do a back handspring and pose and I’m about to yell at this guy, and it’s Tom Cruise.”

Kate said she went over to greet the actor, who wasn’t invited but decided to come by because he “heard there was a party.”

“So that’s how he gets everywhere — he just scales things,” host Ellen DeGeneres joked.

“Yes! He is Mission: Impossible! It’s wild,” Kate added.

RELATED: Kate Hudson and Brother Oliver Share Sweet Tributes to Each Other as They Launch Their Podcast

Image zoom Matt Baron/Shutterstock; Leon Bennett/Getty

Kate, 40, and Oliver, 43, first announced their new podcast by dropping a trailer last year. The video showed the two laughing and talking with some of the guests they’ll be featuring on the show, including Jimmy Kimmel, Chelsea Handler, Zooey Deschanel — and even a mysterious “mom,” which seemingly points to a Goldie Hawn cameo.

In their twinning announcement posts, Kate and Oliver also included some sweet — and slightly teasing — messages.

“Today marks the day we announced our podcast show which I hope and dream will also lead to more fun adventures for us,” wrote Kate, before joking adding that “these months have been some of the most special moments of my career (with the exception of every movie I’ve ever done).”

On a serious note, the actress shared that her “big hope” with their podcast is to “inspire people to understand their differences with their siblings and family and always move towards more closeness and connection because that’s what we need more in this world.”