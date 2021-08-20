Hudson and her Truth Be Told costar Octavia Spencer also predicted what each other’s alternative career path would have been

Kate Hudson Says She's Funnier Than Brother Oliver 'in Front of a Camera,' But Not 'in Life'

Even Kate Hudson has to admit her brother Oliver Hudson is pretty funny.

Hudson and her Truth be Told costar Octavia Spencer stopped by PEOPLE in 10, where host Andrea Boehlke filled Hudson, 42, in on what Oliver, 44, said last time he was on the show.

"He said, without a doubt, he's the funniest sibling, do you agree with that?" Boehlke asked.

"It depends on what we're talking about," Hudson replied after a chuckle. "In life? I'll give it to him. Not only does he need that, but I'll let him own it, too. He really is funnier than me."

However, "if you put us in front of a camera, I think I'm gonna win that one," Hudson added. "He's like, my heart. I just love him so much. He's an amazing human."

kate-hudson-oliver.jpg Paul Zimmerman/WireImage

Hudson and Spencer also chose alternate careers for each other after Boehlke put a twist on the common question.

"I'd say she'd actually probably make a good attorney," Hudson said of Spencer. "You'd make a good lawyer."

"You know, that's the path I probably would've gone on," Spencer replied, before choosing for Hudson: "With Kate's knowledge of health and wellness, and her practice of it, I would see her as an amazing physician."

"A healer? I'll do it! I love that," Hudson replied.