Kate Hudson Says She 'Totally Got It' When 'Moulin Rouge!' Role Went to Nicole Kidman Instead of Her

"I really wanted that part," Kate Hudson said of Moulin Rouge's lead role, the dancer Satine

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Published on February 10, 2023 05:54 PM
kate hudson, nicole kidman
Photo: Juan Naharro Gimenez/Getty; Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Kate Hudson says she "really wanted" Nicole Kidman's Moulin Rouge! role at the time.

During the Glass Onion actress's appearance on The World's First Podcast Thursday, Hudson, 43, told cohosts Erin Foster and Sara Foster that she auditioned for Baz Luhrmann's 2001 movie musical before Kidman, 55, stepped into the film's lead role as Satine.

"It was Baz Luhrmann. It was Moulin Rouge," Hudson said, when asked about any notable roles she has missed out on so far in her career.

"I really wanted that part and it was written at the time for a 19-year-old girl, I believe," she told the cohosts.

"Then what happened was I was sort of in the auditioning process and then Nicole had a relationship with Baz and wanted to do it," she said. "And so of course, it was like, 'Nicole Kidman's doing it.' "

Hudson said Luhrmann, 60, held a "hardcore auditioning process" for the film, noting that she "just fell so in love" with the director after her audition.

"Working with [Luhrmann] is so wonderful, he's so wonderful. And energetically, I just felt very connected to the way he does things," she recalled of her audition process. "So I was bummed out. Of course, [I] totally got it, because it's Nicole."

MOULIN ROUGE!
Courtesy Everett Collection

Hudson, who scored an Oscar nomination for 2000's Almost Famous, also said during her podcast appearance that she tries not to think of roles she has passed on that she may have later regretted.

"You know that thing where it's like 'oh, one decision could change the trajectory of your life?' I don't ever want to think of that way," she said.

In 2021, Kidman reminisced about her favorite moments from filming the movie to celebrate Moulin Rouge!'s 20th anniversary in an Instagram post.

"Some of my favorite memories from #MoulinRouge!" she captioned the photos before adding one of her famous lines from the film. "The greatest thing you'll ever learn is just to love, and be loved in return ❤️ 20th anniversary is tomorrow!"

Moulin Rouge!, which also starred Ewan McGregor, premiered in 2001 at the Cannes Film Festival and was later nominated for eight Oscars at the 74th Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Actress for Kidman. The film follows dancer Satine and bohemian Christian (McGregor) as the two weave a whimsical, tragic love story throughout Paris at the turn of the 20th century.

