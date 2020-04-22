Kate Hudson Says She and Mom Goldie Hawn Are Amazingly Close: 'We Talk a Lot About Sex'

There’s apparently no subject off-limits between Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson.

Sitting down with PEOPLE in early February at their photo shoot in L.A., the gorgeous mother-daughter duo, who grace this year’s cover of PEOPLE’s Beautiful Issue along with Kate’s 18-month-old daughter Rani Rose, discussed—and dissected—their close relationship.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“What did you teach me about sex? There are so many things,” Kate said, looking at her mom. “We talk a lot about sex. Surprisingly.”

Goldie, 74, recalled being in the car when her daughter was young: “I said, ‘I want you to understand something about Mommy. I’m not a prude. I love sex.'”

“Oh, that’s right,” Kate responded. “And then she said, ‘Sex is so much fun. But it’s better when it’s with one person.’ And that was a good lesson.”

Image zoom Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn Coliena Rentmeester

Watch the full episode of Like Mother, Like Daughter: Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device.

When Kate was older, Goldie broached the subject in a different light. “You were trying to engage and asking like what was going on with me sexually,” Kate recalled. “I was like, ‘Mom, let’s just say that I’m kind of a sexually-oriented type of personality.’ And she goes, ‘Please, I have known that since you were two years old.’ I was like, ‘Mom!‘”

RELATED: Goldie Hawn Leads Sweet Birthday Tributes for Kate Hudson: ‘Can’t Imagine My Life Without You’

Kate, 41, now a spokesperson for WW Wellness Program, insists some of their best conversations took place while Goldie was exercising. “Mom had this trainer. And you were drinking wheat grass every morning and you’d do aqua aerobics,” she recalled.

“Remember the StairMaster? It’s not what you say, it’s what you do. Right?” said Goldie. “As a parent, as long as we actually behave the way that we are speaking, then we’re showing them.”

Pinning her mom down was another story, as Kate recalled.

“I was always like [she turns her head side to side], ‘Mom, Mom, Mom, Mom. Mom! Mom,'” Kate said, laughing. “You know, she was just constantly moving. I’d sit and that’s when I could really talk to Mom, when she was working out. Once we had a whole conversation about men. And I sat there like, ‘Wow, that’s my mom.'”

Goldie remembers just always being on the go. “It’s funny, I’m very kinetic,” she added. “Gotta move, gotta get out, gotta leave this town.”

For more from Goldie and Kate, pick up this week’s issue of PEOPLE, on stands Friday.