Kate Hudson Calls Leonardo DiCaprio's Recent Birthday Party a 'Blast': 'It Was So Much Fun'

Kate Hudson had a blast at Leonardo DiCaprio's birthday party!

At the Los Angeles premiere of Hudson's new movie Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery on Monday, the actress, 43, told Extra that she felt DiCaprio's 48th birthday party in Beverly Hills on Friday was "a needed bash."

"It was so much fun," Hudson said. "I've known Leo since I was 17. … It was a blast. It was a needed bash."

In addition to Hudson, DiCaprio's guest list at the recent birthday party included his parents — George DiCaprio and Irmelin Indenbirken — as well as fellow entertainment industry friends Bradley Cooper, Rami Malek, Tobey Maguire, Ashton Kutcher and Rebel Wilson. LeBron James and his wife Savannah were also in attendance, as was sports agent Rich Paul.

"It was a great party with music, drinks and catered food. Everyone seemed to have a great time," a source told PEOPLE of the party over the weekend.

Kate Hudson and Leonardo DiCaprio in 2011. Billy Farrell/BFA.com

DiCaprio was not the only longtime friend Hudson gushed about on the Glass Onion red carpet Monday. The actress told The Hollywood Reporter that reuniting with her How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days costar Kathryn Hahn for the new Knives Out sequel "was the best."

"We were really close for many years and then as it goes, kids, marriage, other kids, other marriages — for me; she's still in hers!" Hudson told THR of Hahn.

Hudson mentioned that 2003's How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days is approaching its 20th anniversary in January, making her reunion with Hahn for Glass Onion all the more timely.

"It turned into years where we hadn't seen each other and when I saw her, when I was reunited with her on this movie, it was like we'd never left," the actress said. "I feel like we are soul sisters. It's the best."