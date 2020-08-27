"I've always thought about what Matthew and I’s characters would be now, if we were still together," Kate Hudson explained

Kate Hudson Thinks Andie from How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days Would Be 'Miserable Right Now' with Ben

Kate Hudson isn't so sure that Andie Anderson and Benjamin Barry would be a happy couple in 2020.

In a new interview with Elle, the actress, 41, reminisced on her and Matthew McConaughey's characters in 2003's How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days, and revealed that she thinks the couple would be "miserable" right now.

"I've always thought about what Matthew and I’s characters would be now, if we were still together. It's actually probably a good amount of time [that has passed] to make a movie about it. We probably would have gotten married with kids. We're probably miserable right now!" Hudson said.

However, Hudson's predictions aren't all dismal, telling the outlet that Andie would certainly have followed her dreams and found success in her career.

"But I think Andie Anderson is ambitious, and she was wanting to go places, and she was sort of stuck in this job. I loved what we created with that movie," she explained. "And she found love that would support her ambitions. Andie would probably be running something at this point."

The popular romantic comedy celebrated its 17th premiere anniversary earlier this year. In the film, Hudson stars as Andie, a "How To" columnist for a women's magazine, while McConaughey's plays Ben, an ad executive.

The pair cross path's for a hilarious romance when Andie pitches new piece about how to get a man to leave you in 10 days and Ben tries to prove that he's so charming he can get any woman to fall in love with him in 10 days.

Earlier this year McConaughey, 50, also reminisced on the film, sharing a still from a popular scene in which Andie and Ben argue over their “love fern.”

In the scene, Andie realized that the plant she had gifted to Ben as a symbol of their growing “love” had died in during Ben’s poker game, leading to an explosive argument.

“that damn fern,” McConaughey captioned the photo, tagging his costar.

Shortly after, Hudson reposted the photo on her own account, jokingly reacting as dramatically as Andie would have.

“that damn fern…? That damn fern?!?! YOU LET IT DIE!” the actress wrote, adding a red heart emoji: “❤️.”