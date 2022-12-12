Kate Hudson Says Her 40s Is Her Favorite Decade So Far: It's Been My 'Best Pocket' of Life

Kate Hudson is embracing her current age.

The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress recently spoke with Byrdie for the publication's After-Dark digital issue about why she considers herself to be in the "best pocket" of life now, at 43.

"Now I know why all of my friends that were older than me in their 40s were like, 'This is my best. This is my favorite decade so far,' " Hudson said.

That doesn't mean getting older is devoid of any difficulties, though.

"I think aging is hard because it gets you closer to the inevitable — that we are impermanent," Hudson explained. "And the question becomes, 'What do you seek out of life?' What is it that makes you feel alive and excited to be a part of this experience?"

Jonny Marlow for Byrdie

She also told Byrdie that she believes men are "just as worried about aging" as women, but finds it "interesting that men don't really get the same questions" when it comes to that topic.

"The focus is much more from the outside than it is from the inside, I think, which says a lot about how we're programmed," Hudson said of hearing the questions about aging in Hollywood. "Because the only time I think about aging is when I'm asked about how I think about aging."

For the Almost Famous actress and Fabletics co-founder, age hasn't come into play much when it comes to her life or career.

"I've always loved just jumping into the deep end — and sometimes it's put me in not the best place, but mostly it's really put me on the right path," she said.

Hudson has been open in the past about not stressing over getting older, saying on the Rachael Ray Show back in 2019 that she was "having a blast."

"I can't wait to go to a bar with [son Ryder, 18] — is that weird? He's so much fun!" she said.

"He's almost 6 feet," Hudson continued of her oldest child (she's also mom to song Bing, 11, and daughter Rani, 4). "I used to dream about that day, like, 'One day, honey, I'm going to be looking up to you.' "

"And the other day, he gave me a hug and I almost burst into tears. It's crazy, it's amazing, it's beautiful," she added.