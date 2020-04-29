Oliver Hudson took a risk when he asked his sister Kate Hudson's ex Alex Rodriguez to come on his podcast as a guest

Kate Hudson Says Brother Oliver Didn't Ask Before Having Her Ex Alex Rodriguez on His Podcast

Oliver Hudson almost landed himself in hot water with sister Kate Hudson.

The close siblings, who cohost the podcast Sibling Revelry together, were catching up on Andy Cohen's at-home version of Watch What Happens Live when Cohen asked about Oliver interviewing one of Kate's ex-boyfriends, Alex Rodriguez.

Oliver chatted with the former Yankees player on his other podcast Daddy Issues — but didn't tell Kate.

"You didn't even say, like, ‘Hey, like, look, I'm thinking of interviewing your ex-boyfriend. Is that cool?'" Kate, 41, said, with Oliver, 43, giving a quick explanation: "I don't want to get a ‘no.' "

Kate and Rodriguez, 44, were linked for several months in 2009 and Kate cheered him on as the Yankees won the World Series that year. But Oliver didn't ask about their romance during the chat.

"I made a point to not bring that up," Oliver said. "I just made a decision, I'm not gonna talk about their relationship."

Kate is now partnered with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa, with whom she welcomed daughter Rani in 2018, while Rodriguez is engaged to Jennifer Lopez, 50.

On the show, Cohen also asked Kate if quarantining with Fujikawa has been a good thing for her sex life. Kate was quick to chuckle, "yes," as she took a sip of wine.

"I think it's even more than that," she continued. "I think it's positive for knowing that I'm with the right person."

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star went on to gush, "There's nobody else I'd want to be quarantined with right now."

"He's just the best," she said of her musician boyfriend.

Earlier this month, Kate expressed her love for Fujikawa in PEOPLE's 2020 Beautiful Issue, for which she graced the cover along with her mother, Goldie Hawn, and her 18-month-old baby girl, Rani Rose.

“He makes me feel beautiful every single moment of the day, even when we have fought,” the actress told PEOPLE for the cover story. “I still feel loved. His devotion to the family unit makes me feel safe and confident and secure.”