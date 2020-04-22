Kate Hudson Says Boyfriend Danny 'Makes Me Feel Loved Even When We Have Fought'

Kate Hudson’s boyfriend Danny Fujikawa treats her like a queen.

“He makes me feel beautiful every single moment of the day, even when we have fought,” the actress, 41, tells PEOPLE in this week’s Beautiful Issue cover story. “I still feel loved. His devotion to the family unit makes me feel safe and confident and secure.”

The Oscar nominee’s mom Goldie Hawn — who posed with her year-old daughter and granddaughter Rani Rose for the cover story before states received stay-at-home orders — taught her “don’t you ever let a man dim your light.”

“Mom always said to me, don’t ever let that happen, no matter what it is that’s going on in the relationship,” Hudson says. “The second he starts to dim your light, you need to go inward and try to like really, in the most loving way, look at the choices that you’re making — not blaming anybody else just looking inward.”

Hudson and 33-year-old Fujikawa welcomed Rani, their first child together, in October 2018. The Sibling Revelry podcast co-host also has sons Ryder, 16, and Bingham, 8, from previous relationships.

“I don’t have a very traditional setup,” Hudson admits. “And I have to say, I have zero regrets of my life. I’ve never defined myself through the way that a man sees me. But I can define myself in the unit that we can create together.”

Hawn recognizes just how special Hudson and Fujikawa’s relationship is, especially given the nontraditional circumstances. “When you have your children and you have a man that loves your children, and even the children that you may have had with someone else, that’s a very tough bond to break,” the First Wives Club star says.

And Hudson admires her mom’s relationship with longtime partner Kurt Russell.

“You and Pa have been together for so long and sometimes I’m like, ‘How do you do it?’” Hudson says. “I’m still working on that. But what’s beautiful is that you do. To live up to that is really the goal. Just the fact that they’ve been able to maintain a unit for all of us, in times of turmoil, they really are the center of all of our lives.”

