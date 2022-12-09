Kate Hudson Says Some Romantic Comedies Nowadays Are 'Dumbed Down'

Kate Hudson knows a quality rom-com when she sees one.

During her appearance on the Hot Ones, the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress, 43, told host Sean Evans that "an actually good story" can make a good romantic comedy stand out.

"Let's start with that," Hudson said when asked what distinguishes a good movie in the genre, as she fought through tears caused by the show's sampling of hot sauces.

"I think sometimes people think rom-coms are all about the meet-cute," Hudson said. "A great rom-com is about meeting love, discovering love, falling in love, love falling apart, and then how you come back together. That's a very traditional rom-com structure."

"The ones that we love are with two movie stars in a love story. They're shiny and they're bright and it's like wish-fulfillment," she continued. "It's supposed to make you feel fuzzy, and then they stay with you forever. They're the most classic."

She went on to explain that "just because they're supposed to feel bright doesn't mean they need to look so bright."

Daniele Venturelli/Getty

"A lot of times, I think, again, I think the genre gets kind of dumbed down because they think they know," she said. "And then the chemistry… I'm grateful that it was me and Matthew [McConaughey, her How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days costar] because he's a blast."

Hudson joked she could teach a course in rom-coms: "That's the class I'm going to be [teaching] at NYU film school when I'm 75. I'll be the professor of rom-coms."

The star is known for rom-coms like How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003), My Best Friend's Girl (2008), Fool's Gold (2008), Bride Wars (2009), Something Borrowed (2011), Mother's Day (2016) and more.

Back in August 2020, Hudson reminisced on her and McConaughey's characters in How To Lose A Guy in an interview with ELLE, during which she said she thinks the couple would be "miserable" if they stayed together.

Michael Gibson/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock

"I've always thought about what Matthew and I's characters would be now, if we were still together. It's actually probably a good amount of time [that has passed] to make a movie about it. We probably would have gotten married with kids. We're probably miserable right now!" Hudson said.

Her predictions for the characters were not all dismal. She added that Andie would certainly have followed her dreams and found success in her career after the movie's end.

"But I think Andie Anderson is ambitious, and she was wanting to go places, and she was sort of stuck in this job. I loved what we created with that movie," the actress added. "And she found love that would support her ambitions. Andie would probably be running something at this point."