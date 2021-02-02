Kate Hudson Reveals Why She's So 'Attracted' to Musicians But Not 'the Lifestyle'

Kate Hudson is acknowledging that yes, she does have a thing for musicians.

Gracing the cover of InStyle magazine's March issue, the 41-year-old actress and entrepreneur spoke about her history of dating men in the music industry. The Almost Famous star has one child each with her exes Chris Robinson (The Black Crowes frontman) and Matt Bellamy (Muse frontman), as well as a third child with current boyfriend, musician Danny Fujikawa.

"I would like to say they're attracted to me," said Hudson. "I'm attracted to musical people, period. From the outside, yeah, I get it. 'Oh, I like a rock star,' or whatever. But that's not really what it is."

"The reason I connect so deeply with musicians...is because we all connect to music in a way that you don't have to explain," the Fool's Gold star said. "You just feel it, and it's something you love." ("The lifestyle is not something to fall in love with," she added with a laugh).

Kate Hudson

Hudson wed Robinson, 54, in December 2000. They welcomed a son, Ryder Russell, in 2004. Two years later, the couple split and agreed to share custody of their child after their divorce was finalized in 2007.

In mid 2010, Hudson began dating Bellamy, 42. They got engaged in April 2011 and welcomed a son, Bingham "Bing" Hawn, three months later. In December 2014, the pair called off their engagement.

Hudson reflected on her relationship with Bellamy in November 2015, telling Allure magazine, "If Matt and I had a great relationship, we would still be together."

"We chose to move on because we had different visions of how we wanted to live our lives," she told the magazine. "That doesn't mean, though, that we can't rebuild something that would be the best thing for the kids."

Hudson also told Allure that she and Bellamy have worked hard to maintain a friendly relationship. "We said, 'We need to try to create something for the kids where they feel like they're gaining something rather than losing something.' Kids just want to see their parents be cool. Everybody's cool; everybody's good," the mom of three said.

Kate Hudson, Matt Bellamy

In 2018, Hudson gave birth to her third child, daughter Rani Rose, with Fujikawa, 34, whom she met when she was 23 through his stepsisters Sara and Erin Foster.

Hudson told PEOPLE in last year's Beautiful Issue cover story that Fujikawa, "makes me feel beautiful every single moment of the day, even when we have fought."

"I still feel loved," the Oscar nominee added. "His devotion to the family unit makes me feel safe and confident and secure."

Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star also told PEOPLE at the time that while she does not "have a very traditional setup," she has "zero regrets of my life."

"I've never defined myself through the way that a man sees me," said Hudson. "But I can define myself in the unit that we can create together."