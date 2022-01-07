"I showed up with one date, and I left with another," Kate Hudson revealed in a game of "Truth or Drink" posted to her Instagram on Thursday

Kate Hudson Reveals She Once 'Went from One Date to Another Date' in the Same Night

Kate Hudson is looking back on her days as a single lady.

In a game of "Truth or Drink" for her craft vodka line, King St. Vodka, the Mother's Day star asked followers about their most embarrassing dating story.

Hudson — who these days is engaged to Danny Fujikawa — shared her own, though she admitted that she wasn't actually embarrassed about the unexpected evening.

"I wasn't embarrassed, I just went from one date to another date in the same date," said Hudson, 42. "I showed up with one date, and I left with another."

Hudson and Fujikawa began dating in 2016 and announced their engagement in September 2021. "Let's go! 👰‍♀️💒🤵🏻‍♂️," Hudson captioned a photo of her and Fujikawa, 35, kissing at the time.

Last month, the pair spent the holidays with their 3-year-old daughter, Rani Rose, in Colorado.

In a snap shared on Instagram, the three sat in the snow in front of a cabin, keeping warm in their beanies, coats and boots.

Hudson is also mother to Ryder Russell, her 17-year-old son with ex-husband Chris Robinson, and Bingham "Bing" Hawn, her 10-year-old son with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy.

In the April 2021 issue of Women's Health, the actress shared how co-parenting has strengthened her relationship with Bellamy and his wife, Elle Evans.

"One thing that Matt said to me, which I loved, is, 'I just want to make sure that Bing feels like he's gaining something, not losing something,' " Hudson said. "I think it's even bonded us closer — me, Matt, Elle and Danny — because we have to trust that we're protecting each other."