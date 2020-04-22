Kate Hudson Reveals Her PEOPLE Beautiful Issue Cover on Ellen: The Message Is 'Really Important'

Before many states in the U.S. received stay-at-home orders due to the spreading coronavirus, Kate Hudson posed for the cover of PEOPLE’s Beautiful Issue with her mom Goldie Hawn and her daughter Rani Rose.

“Doing anything with my mom, we never do that, it’s such a joy,” Hudson, 41, tells Ellen DeGeneres in preview of Wednesday’s The Ellen DeGeneres Show. (Last year, Hudson and Hawn, 74, filled in together for DeGeneres as hosts of the daytime talk show.)

With the situation around the world having changed dramatically since the February cover shoot in Los Angeles, the mom of Rani, 18 months, and sons Bingham, 8, and Ryder, 16, says she appreciates family “now more than ever.”

“I was so happy they asked about it being a family picture because it’s now more than ever, family is everything, isn’t it?” Hudson says. “At the end of the day when you boil it all down, we’re all doing what we can by staying in for the sake of not only everybody, but the health of our families and to protect our unit. I think that the message of a strong unit is really important and beautiful.”

When asked by DeGeneres, 62, if 2019 Beautiful Issue cover star Jennifer Garner reached out to pass the torch, Hudson said she hasn’t heard from the mother of three, 48, since, “I’m sure we’re both doing the same thing, which is homeschooling!”

Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson and daughter Rani

As the founder of Fabletics activewear and King St. Vodka, Hudson finds herself in high supply of some popular quarantine essentials. “I used to say I live in my Fabletics, but I am truly living in my Fabletics,” the Oscar-nominated actress says of constantly wearing comfortable clothes. “And I have a garage full of vodka.”

Hudson noted that 30 percent of proceeds from her King St. Vodka sales will go to the United States Bartenders’ Guild. “It just makes sense for us to be supporting the bartenders,” she says. “They’re all out of work right now.”

