Kate Hudson on Reuniting with 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' Costar Kathryn Hahn: 'We Are Soul Sisters'

Kate Hudson and Kathryn Hahn are back onscreen together.

At the Los Angeles premiere of their new film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Monday, Hudson, 43, told The Hollywood Reporter that reuniting with her How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days costar Hahn, 49, "was the best."

"We were really close for many years and then as it goes, kids, marriage, other kids, other marriages — for me; she's still in hers!" Hudson said of Hahn at the premiere of the Knives Out sequel, written and directed by Rian Johnson.

Hudson mentioned that 2003's How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days is approaching its 20th anniversary in January, making her reunion with Hahn for Glass Onion all the more timely.

"It turned into years where we hadn't seen each other and when I saw her, when I was reunited with her on this movie, it was like we'd never left," the actress told THR. "I feel like we are soul sisters. It's the best."

Emma McIntyre/Getty

Hudson stars in 2003's How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days as Andie Anderson, who is motivated to write about driving away a man she dates (Matthew McConaughey) within 10 days by copying her friend Michelle's (Hahn) behavior that led to her own breakup.

In Glass Onion, Hudson plays a model and fashion designer named Birdie Jay, while Hahn plays a would-be senator named Claire DeBella, according to THR.

The actresses join an ensemble cast that includes Dave Bautista, Leslie Odom Jr, Janelle Monáe, Madelyn Cline, Jessica Henwick, Edward Norton as tech billionaire Miles Bron, and Daniel Craig's detective Benoit Blanc.

Glass Onion is in select theaters for one week only starting Nov. 23 before it begins streaming on Netflix Dec. 23.