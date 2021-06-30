"Reunited baby yeah!!!" Kate Hudson wrote on Instagram of her friend Kathryn Hahn, whom she starred with in 2003's How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Kate Hudson Reunites with 'Bestie' Kathryn Hahn as They Shoot Knives Out 2 in Greece

From L to R: Ethan Sandler, Kate Hudson, Kathryn Hahn and Danny Fujikawa

Kate Hudson and Kathryn Hahn couldn't be more stoked to team up on the big screen once more.

18 years after they starred together in 2003's How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, the actresses are both appearing in the upcoming Knives Out sequel, which is currently filming in Greece.

To celebrate, Hudson, 42, shared a fun selfie to Instagram on Tuesday with Hahn, 47, and their respective beaus — Hudson's boyfriend Danny Fujikawa and Hahn's husband Ethan Sandler — cheesing for the camera.

"Reunited baby yeah!!!" Hudson captioned her post. "If we can't get Kathryn Hahn on @instagram then I'll just keep having her take these pics with her selfie face and post them myself!"

She concluded, "Love and missed my bestie ❤️#datenight #feelslikeyesterdayHTLAG."

Daniel Craig And Kate Hudson Seen On The Set For Knives Out 2 Kate Hudson shooting Knives Out 2 in Greece | Credit: BACKGRID / INTAR / SplashNews.com

Daniel Craig, Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista And Madelyn Cline Seen On The Set Of Knives Out2 In Greece Credit: SplashNews.com

Hudson and star Daniel Craig were both photographed on set Monday, as production kicked off on the highly anticipated sequel to 2019's Rian Johnson's comedic mystery film.

Also on Monday, Johnson tweeted a photo of a film camera, with Greece's gorgeous landscapes in the background. "Aaaaaaaand WE'RE OFF!" he wrote. "Day one of filming on the next Benoit Blanc mystery!"

"Thanks to all the lovely patient people here in Greece for letting us do all this murdering on their peaceful shores," he added.

The upcoming sequel will be the first of two, with Johnson, 47, returning as director for both. No plot details have been announced.