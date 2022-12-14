Kate Hudson Reacts to Going Viral on TikTok with 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' : 'I Love That'

Kate Hudson's children had to tell her she was going viral on TikTok.

During the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star's appearance on TODAY Wednesday, Hudson, 43, spoke with host Savannah Guthrie about clips from her 2003 romantic comedy How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days that have been trending on the social media platform in recent days in response to Netflix's announcement that the film will leave the platform on Jan. 1, 2023.

"Yeah, a lot of that movie was me just going nuts, it was like getting in that character and then just going for it," Hudson said about the film, after remarking that one of her sons told her that scenes from the movie had gone viral.

Hudson noted that the film, which is approaching its 20th anniversary in January, appears to have gained a following among younger generations and particularly in journalists who found inspiration in her character Andie Anderson, a magazine writer in New York City.

"I love that that movie lives on with younger girls," Hudson said during her TODAY appearance.

"On [Glass Onion] during press, so many young — now there's a new generation of journalists who would say 'Andie Anderson made me want to be a journalist.' "

"There was a very feminist twist to that movie and it really inspired young girls and that makes me so happy," Hudson added.

A rom-com staple from her roles in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, 2008's Fools Gold and 2009's Bride Wars, Hudson recently said she thinks the "genre gets kind of dumbed down" during her appearance on the web series Hot Ones last Thursday.

During the appearance, Hudson told host Sean Evans that "an actually good story" can make a good romantic comedy stand out.

"Let's start with that," Hudson said when asked what distinguishes a good movie in the genre, as she fought through tears caused by the show's sampling of hot sauces.

"I think sometimes people think rom-coms are all about the meet-cute," Hudson said. "A great rom-com is about meeting love, discovering love, falling in love, love falling apart, and then how you come back together. That's a very traditional rom-com structure."

"The ones that we love are with two movie stars in a love story. They're shiny and they're bright and it's like wish-fulfillment," she continued. "It's supposed to make you feel fuzzy, and then they stay with you forever. They're the most classic."

She went on to explain that "just because they're supposed to feel bright doesn't mean they need to look so bright."

"A lot of times, I think, again, I think the genre gets kind of dumbed down because they think they know," she said. "And then the chemistry… I'm grateful that it was me and Matthew [McConaughey, her How To Lose a Guy in 10 Days costar] because he's a blast."