Kate Hudson Posts Sweet Photo of Mom Goldie Hawn Kissing Pa Kurt Russell: 'They Real Cute'

Kate Hudson is sharing a sweet look at the enduring love story between Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell.

The actress posted a shot of her mom and Russell, whom she lovingly calls Pa, kissing while the whole family got together to celebrate Hudson's nomination at the Golden Globes.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The shot shows the two all dressed up for the big night as Russell, 69, leans down to kiss Hawn, 75. The have been together since 1983 and share one son, Wyatt Russell, 34, who they raised along with Hudson, 41, and her brother Oliver Hudson, 44, and Russell's eldest son Boston Russell, 41.

"They real cute," Hudson wrote alongside the picture.

Hudson was one of many nominees Sunday night to attend the virtual ceremony from her home surrounded by family members. In one incredible moment, as Hudson's category was being presented, the actress appeared onscreen surrounded by her famous family.

Appearing in the shot were Hudson's three kids: daughter Rani Rose, 2, and sons Bingham, 9, and Ryder, 17. They were joined by Hudson's boyfriend Danny Fukijawa, with whom she shared Rani, and her brothers Boston and Oliver, along with his wife and their three kids, and several other people. Hawn and Russell sat happily in the mix surrounded by their brood.

Image zoom Credit: NBC

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

At one point, when the family appeared ahead of a commercial break, Rani sweetly yelled to the camera, "Hi, everybody!"

During the E! Live from the Red Carpet preshow before the event, Hudson told Giuliana Rancic about the family affair. "I realized I haven't done this in a year and a half almost, put a gown on, a dress," she said. "It was fun for all of us. It's fun."

She admitted that a certain sense of excitement that comes with attending awards shows in person is missing in 2021.

"There is that moment, though, when you do awards ceremonies, and you get in the car and everybody's waving and going 'okay.' And then you get to the carpet," Hudson said. "There's a sort of adrenaline. And I do feel like because I've got a big family — my mom and my dad are here, my kids are here — everybody's sort of, we're trying to really kind of bring the celebratory feeling to it. And hopefully … and so it's just, it's fun."