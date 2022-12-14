Kate Hudson Opens Up About Surviving Breakup from Matt Bellamy: 'I Started Taking Accountability'

Kate Hudson is opening up more her split from ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy.

During a Tuesday guest spot on the Reign with Josh Smith podcast, Hudson, 43, discussed how, at the time, she didn't want her relationship with the Muse frontman to end.

"You have to be honest with yourself," she said of "peeling back those layers," in reference to her latest film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.

"I think that's when things started changing for me — when I started taking far more accountability for my own s---," Hudson added about the end of her relationship with Bellamy, 44.

Matt Bellamy and Kate Hudson in 2014. Michael Buckner/Getty Images

"That was when it started to shift because that's where I think you find your power," Hudson continued. "When you realize how imperfect we all are, when you're okay with that, it's very liberating."

Hudson and Bellamy were engaged to from 2011 to 2014. They share one son together: Bing, 11.

The actress also has an older son, 18-year-old Ryder Robinson, with ex-husband Chris Robinson, and daughter Rani, 4, with fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

Following her "second failed baby-daddy relationship," Hudson said she had to face herself. "Okay, now I have to figure this out," she admitted.

Kate Hudson. Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Since Hudson and Bellamy's split, the former couple has continued to co-parent and participate in blended family holidays — and Hudson herself is more than familiar with big, blended families, sharing a close relationship with mom Goldie Hawn's longtime partner Kurt Russell and Hudson's half-brother, Wyatt Russell.

In April 2021, the Almost Famous star discussed with Women's Health how co-parenting has strengthened her relationship with Bellamy.

"One thing that Matt said to me, which I loved, is, 'I just want to make sure that Bing feels like he's gaining something, not losing something,' " Hudson said. "I think it's even bonded us closer — me, Matt, Elle and Danny — because we have to trust that we're protecting each other."

"I'm really lucky. I've got lots of dads. I trust them," she added.