Kate Hudson and Brother Oliver Share Sweet Tributes to Each Other as They Launch Their Podcast

Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson are getting into the podcast business!

The famous siblings teased their upcoming project over the weekend, dropping a trailer for their Sibling Revelry podcast, which launched on Monday. In the video, the pair can be seen laughing and talking with some of the guests they’ll be featuring on the show, including Jimmy Kimmel, Chelsea Handler, Zooey Deschanel — and even a mysterious “mom,” which seemingly points to a Goldie Hawn cameo.

In their twinning announcement posts, Kate, 40, and Oliver, 43, also included some sweet — and slightly teasing — messages.

“Today marks the day we announced our podcast show which I hope and dream will also lead to more fun adventures for us,” wrote Kate, before joking adding that “these months have been some of the most special moments of my career (with the exception of every movie I’ve ever done).”

On a serious note, the actress shared that her “big hope” with their podcast is to “inspire people to understand their differences with their siblings and family and always move towards more closeness and connection because that’s what we need more in this world.”

Kate went on to shower her brother with praise, while simultaneously teasing him about his “uncontrolled volatile flatulence.”

“Can’t wait to keep learning and laughing with you. I love you because you’re my brother, of course, but I also love you because you’re just one hell of a guy,” she wrote. “It is important, however, to let it be publicly known that I am not responsible for you, the things you say, the way you see the world and your uncontrolled volatile flatulence and the casting up of wind from your stomach to your mouth.”

“Glad I got this off my chest,” she continued. “Now…LETS DO THIS BROTHER! Love you, Sis.”

In his own post, the Splitting Up Together star opened up about how working on the podcast brought them closer.

“Dear @katehudson my only sister, my inspiration, my blood.. These past few months recording this podcast with you has transcended every one of my expectations,” he wrote. “I knew we’d have fun and laugh and give each other s— but I didnt realize how important this would be for OUR relationship.”

“Being able to talk about the past and how we grew up and what we meant to each other has given me a deeper understanding of US, as siblings, as best friends, as parents. Every time we sit down and get into it I learn something new! I love you so much and I am so excited to keep exploring, to keep adventuring, to keep digging into the good stuff!” he wrote, jokingly adding, “I just farted…”

Showing just how much she appreciated her brother’s touching message, Kate commented on the post by sharing that she “almost cried” reading it.

“I love you,” she added in a separate comment.