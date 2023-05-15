Kate Hudson Shares Throwback Photo in Mother's Day Tribute to Goldie Hawn: 'She Gave Us Freedom'

Kate Hudson and brother Oliver Hudson are looking back on their childhood with mom Goldie Hawn.

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star shared a throwback photo on Instagram of herself with Hawn for Mother's Day on Sunday. In her tribute, Kate, 44, said Hawn, 77, gave her and her siblings "freedom" to "be in the moment."

"Remember when we only had a couple tries to get a good pic? I really love those days," she began her caption. "A perfect pic was so hard to achieve that a roll of 24 shots was a great reminder that life is profoundly imperfect. If you were lucky you'd get one with everyone looking."

"My Mama didn't wait around to get the perfect pic. In fact she has few pics of all of us together because she let us run around and be in the moment," continued Kate. "The ones she does are always a little silly, a little blurry, half smiles, half cries, chocolate faces and unbrushed hair."

"She gave us freedom, let us be wild, loved us endlessly and we got the pictures to prove it. I love you Mama. Happy Mothers Day! @goldiehawn," Kate concluded.

On his Instagram page, Oliver, 46, paid tribute to Goldie and his wife Erinn, with whom he shares three kids: Wilder, 15, Bodhi, 13, and Rio, 9.

"Not sure who I'd be without these women. They're my bumpers in my bowling lane, my everyday inspiration and encourage me to believe in myself… because I'm nuts!" he wrote in the caption. "I love you beautiful mama's so much!!! HAPPY MOTHERS DAY!!!"

Oliver Hudson/Instagram

For Hawn's birthday in November, Kate shared an emotional Instagram caption in honor of her mom, saying she feels "so lucky I get to celebrate my beautiful mother every day."

"I wonder if God knew what had been concocted in the stars to create this beaming light? I have a feeling it was by no accident that she shares this otherworldly lust for life and joyous spirit," she wrote at the time. "Be not fooled, my mother has depths that reach far beyond a tip toed dance through life."

"She has challenged the toughest minds, stood tall for her worth, she blazed trails for us to walk a little easier through and cut a lot of those weeds that love to scratch at women's ankles trying to get us to turn back, she follows through during the toughest moments and never takes no for an answer," Kate added.

JUAN PABLO RICO/AFP via Getty

The actress said her Oscar-winning mom's "life is a treasure trove of wisdom that I feel deeply honored to know intimately."

"Most importantly," she continued, "she always wanted and continues to aspire to be the best mother and grandmother. And well…let's just say, she's winning at that. HAPPY BIRTHDAY MAMA G! You're my everything."

In the comment section, Hawn wrote, "My dearest darling baby girl. Your message has brought me to tears. Your beautiful words have penetrated my soul that I will float on forever and ever. I love you with all of my heart."