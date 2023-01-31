Michael Shannon and Kate Hudson Navigate Mistaken Identities in 'A Little White Lie' Trailer

A Little White Lie is out March 3

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on January 31, 2023 10:04 AM

Michael Shannon is playing a man trying to pull off a fake identity.

In the first trailer for A Little White Lie, shared exclusively with PEOPLE, Shannon stars as Shriver, a handyman with nothing to lose who is mistaken for a famous reclusive author, with whom he shares the same name. The real writer vanished and hasn't been seen in two decades, so Shannon's character decides to go with it — despite having never read a book in his life.

Kate Hudson, meanwhile, plays an English professor named Simone who is desperate to revive a college literary festival by inviting "Shriver" to the event.

Some are skeptical of Shriver from get-go as he navigates adoring fans and tries to keep up the ruse, even when another man, played by Zach Braff, shows up and claims to be the real Shriver.

"Can you honestly tell me you haven't been lying to me?" Hudson's character asks Shannon's Shriver amid a bubbling romance. "That's a complicated question," he responds.

A Little White Lie
Courtesy Saban Films

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The movie — an adaptation of Chris Belden's 2013 novel Shriver — also stars Don Johnson, Kate Linder, Wendie Malick, Aja Naomi King and Da'Vine Joy Randolph and is written and directed by Michael Maren.

Hudson previously told PEOPLE she was drawn to the project because of the cast involved.

A Little White Lie
Courtesy Saban Films

"I'd been a fan of Michael Shannon's work for some time," Hudson said at the time. "I was very excited to have the opportunity to work with him. Don Johnson is a legend and an old family friend, so I was very excited to be working with him. And having worked with Zach Braff in the past, I just knew I was going to be so much fun! I'm an avid reader, and at the core of this quirky little film about writers is the story of the simple, human connections that we all seek."

"The COVID pandemic shut down production just one week before we wrapped, so waiting well over a year to reconnect with everyone and finally finish the film made this an experience that I will always remember," she added.

A Little White Lie is in theaters, on digital and on demand March 3.

Related Articles
Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn attend WCRF's "An Unforgettable Evening" at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on February 28, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California
Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's Relationship Timeline
mike sorrentino
Celebrity Babies Born in 2023
See Kate Hudson and Michael Shannon in the First Look for Comedy Shriver
Kate Hudson Gushes Over 'Shriver' Costar Michael Shannon in First Look at Their Upcoming Comedy
JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION
The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Video to Stream Now
Kate Hudson attends the "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" European Premiere Closing Night Gala during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on October 16, 2022 in London, England
Kate Hudson's Dating History: From Owen Wilson to Danny Fujikawa
Drew Barrymore attends the 2021 CFDA Awards at The Seagram Building on November 10, 2021 in New York City
Drew Barrymore's Dating History: From Luke Wilson to Will Kopelman
Ginny & Georgia
The Best Shows on Netflix to Stream Now
BLACK PANTHER, Letitia Wright, 2018
The Best Action Movies to Stream Now
Image
The Best Comedies on Netflix to Stream Now
Jamie Lee Curtis arrives at the Premiere Of "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery"; Lindsay Lohan attends Netflixs Falling For Christmas Celebratory Holiday Fan Screening
Jamie Lee Curtis Says There's Nothing She 'Would Love More' Than Working with Lindsay Lohan Again
ABC's “Modern Family” star Sarah Hyland and husband, TV personality Wells Adams, share a special moment on Main Street U.S.A. at Magic Kingdom Park in Lake Buena Vista, FL on January 23, 2023. The newlywed couple spent a few days exploring the Walt Disney World theme parks and Hyland said she was especially excited to experience her favorite attraction Space Mountain
Newlyweds Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams Explore Magic Kingdom, Plus More Celebs at Disney Parks!
Amy Schumer and husband Chris Fischer
Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer's Relationship Timeline
Arnold Schwarzenegger and his family
Arnold Schwarzenegger's 5 Kids: Everything to Know
Knives Out
Jamie Lee Curtis Had a 'Tough Time' Making 'Knives Out' Because She Was 'Isolated' Much of the Time
Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls
The Best TV Shows on Amazon Prime Video to Stream Now
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 29: Brendan Fraser attends "The Whale" New York Screening at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on November 29, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
A Timeline of Brendan Fraser's Career and Comeback