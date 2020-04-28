Kate Hudson Talks to Jimmy Fallon About Nearly Dating Years Ago: ‘I Would Have Gone There’

Oh, what could have been between Kate Hudson and Jimmy Fallon.

The pair, who starred together in the 2000 comedy film Almost Famous, reminisced Monday night during Hudson's virtual appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon about how they nearly dated two decades ago.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"What a special experience for everybody that was," Hudson, 41, said of the film, which also starred Billy Crudup, Patrick Fugit, Zooey Deschanel, and Anna Paquin.

"And then there were like relationships that came out of it — oh, which by the way, we need to discuss," the actress added as Fallon, 45, began to laugh hysterically.

"Some of the best laughs I've ever had in my lifetime were from that movie," the talk show host recalled, which led Hudson to address the elephant in the room.

"And then, you and I ended up hanging out all the time," she said. "And when you were doing your show, I had like 100 people send me that clip."

The pair discussed how during an episode of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in December, Fallon and his guest at the time, Margot Robbie, played a game where he named Hudson as a former costar he could have dated but didn't.

Image zoom ALMOST FAMOUS, John Fedevich, Kate Hudson, Billy Crudup, Jason Lee, 2000, (c)DreamWorks/courtesy Everett Collection DreamWorks/Everett

RELATED: Jimmy Fallon's Daughter, 5, Adorably Interrupts His At-Home Tonight Show to Tell Him a Secret

"I was like 'I had no idea,' " Hudson said. "I wish people could be in my body to watch you and I's relationship and friendship because you gave me no indication."

"I felt a little indication," Fallon explained. "I thought we were good together. We were good buddies. We hung out all the time."

Hudson then revealed to Fallon that she may have been interested in pursuing a romantic relationship with him at the time. "Jimmy, if you would have actually made a move I would have totally gone there," she said.

"No you wouldn't have!" Fallon rebuked.

"Yes of course!" Hudson proclaimed. "I remember thinking to myself like, 'Why has Jimmy never made a move?' And then I just kind of realized, 'Oh, he's not into me like that.' I was just like 'Okay, well whatever.' And so, then I met Chris [Robinson].

RELATED: Kate Hudson's Approach to Raising 3 Kids Is Different Than Mom Goldie Hawn's: 'I'm So Strict'

"That's not the story at all!" Jimmy insisted with a laugh.

"No it is," Hudson said. "I was a single girl in New York and life was what it was. If you would've been like 'Hey,' you know, who knows, our whole life trajectory could have been differently Jimmy."

"Everything turned out perfectly," Fallon said.

"Exactly the way it was supposed to," Hudson agreed.

Fallon is currently married to film producer Nancy Juvonen. They have two daughters together: Winnie Rose, 6½, and Frances “Franny” Cole, 5.

RELATED VIDEO: Kate Hudson Says Boyfriend Danny "Makes Me Feel Loved Even When We Fight"

Hudson, meanwhile, wed Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson in December 2000, three months after Almost Famous was released in theaters. They welcomed a son, Ryder Russell, in 2004. Two years later, the couple split.

In 2011, Hudson welcomed a son, Bingham "Bing" Hawn, with Muse frontman Matt Bellamy. They ended their relationship in 2014.

In 2018, Hudson became a mom for the third time, welcoming daughter Rani Rose with musician Danny Fujikawa, whom she met when she was 23 through his stepsisters Sara and Erin Foster.