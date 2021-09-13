Hudson and Fujikawa began dating in late 2016 and welcomed their daughter, Rani Rose, in 2018

Kate Hudson Is Engaged to Danny Fujikawa After 5 Years Together: 'Let's Go!'

Kate Hudson will be tying the knot with Danny Fujikawa!

On Monday, the actress showed off what appeared to be an engagement ring in an Instagram post of her and Fujikawa kissing.

A rep for the actress did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The Almost Famous star and the musician welcomed their first child together, daughter Rani Rose, in October 2018.

The two first met through Hudson's friends Sara and Erin Foster, who are Fujikawa's stepsisters.

celeb-vacations-fourth-of-july-kate-hudson.jpg Danny Fujikawa and Kate Hudson

In December 2017, Hudson spoke about their connection while on The Talk, saying, "We've known each other for 15 years; he's my best friend's stepbrother. We kinda skipped through the part of knowing what the hiccups were. You kinda skip the part of going, 'Oh, you're like that?'"

Hudson explained that while they've always known each other, the timing was never right as he was younger than her and she was "building a family and working very hard."

"In terms of family, I've known his family forever," she said. "To have that connection is really powerful."

The couple welcomed their daughter in October 2018, naming her after Fujikawa's late father. The Sibling Revelry podcast co-host also has sons Ryder, 16, and Bingham, 8, from previous relationships.

In April 2020, when Hudson and her mother Goldie Hawn were on the cover of PEOPLE's Beautiful Issue, the actress said Fujikawa "makes me feel beautiful every single moment of the day, even when we have fought."