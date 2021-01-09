"We've got four siblings we don't spend any time with," Kate Hudson said during a recent conversation with brother Oliver Hudson

Kate Hudson Hopes to 'Connect' with Her Estranged Father Bill's Children: 'It Would Be Nice'

Kate Hudson wants to reconnect with her family this year.

While speaking with her brother Oliver Hudson in the latest episode of their Sibling Revelry podcast, the actress, 41, shared that while she didn't make any New Year's resolutions, she had been thinking recently about their other siblings and estranged father, Bill Hudson.

“You know what I’ve been thinking about lately? Dad,” Kate shared. “I’ve been thinking about our sisters that we don’t spend any time with and our brother — brothers. We’ve got four siblings we don’t spend any time with.”

Their mother, Goldie Hawn, was married to Bill from 1976 to 1982. Following his divorce from Hawn, the actor went on to have two children — daughter Emily and son Zachary — with Laverne and Shirley star, and then-wife, Cindy Williams. In 2006, Bill also welcomed daughter Lalania.

“I was thinking about how everybody’s getting older,” the Fabletics creator continued. “It would be nice to connect a little bit, especially with my sisters.”

“We’ve been talking so much about sibling relationships and distraught relationships or good relations — and we’re sitting here like we have the best family, we’re so great and yet we don’t ever acknowledge the fact that we have four other siblings. Four,” she continued. “So I’ve been thinking about the Hudsons. Thinking it’s important that we reach out with all of our siblings and maybe connect with them a little bit.”

Back in 2016, Hudson addressed her relationship with her biological father, saying she forgave him for abandoning her as a child.

“I really do recognize whatever those issues are, it’s just something that he has to live with, and that must be painful for him. So I forgive him,” she said during an interview on The Howard Stern Show.

Fortunately, her mother and longtime love Kurt Russell, kept her and her brother Oliver away from the situation. “My mom and Kurt were so great about never putting us in the middle,” she said.

Hawn and Russell, who is also a father to son Boston Russell, first started dating in 1983 and have raised their kids in a blended family ever since. The pair welcomed son Wyatt in 1986.

Oliver, 44, has also opened up in the past about reconnecting with his father.

“Well, we’re trying right now,” the actor said on Larry King Now in 2018. “We’ve shot some texts back and forth.”

The Splitting Up Together star went on to share that he attributed the reconciliation to a controversial Instagram post he made in 2015 when he commemorated Father’s Day by posting a photo with Bill alongside the caption "Happy Abandonment Day.”