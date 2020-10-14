"I feel like I kind of haven't had the best kissers," Kate Hudson told Gwyneth Paltrow on the Goop podcast Tuesday

Kate Hudson & Gwyneth Paltrow Reveal Their Worst On-Screen Kisses: He 'Had Snot All Over His Face'

Kate Hudson and Gwyneth Paltrow are dishing on their worst on-screen kissing experiences.

Speaking together on Paltrow's Goop podcast Tuesday, the two actresses looked back on some of their memorable kissing scenes, revealing that not all of them were enjoyable.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Who was the best on-screen kisser?" the Goop founder asked Hudson, 41, at the end of the podcast.

"You know, I feel like I kind of haven't had the best kissers," the mother of three admitted. "I feel like I should have had better ones."

Hudson explained that several of the kissing scenes with co-star Matthew McConaughey took place during less than desirable circumstances, causing the kiss itself to be not that great.

"The thing is, every time I kiss McConaughey, it's like, I mean, it's like there's just something happening and there's like snot or wind, or things are just... like when we were kissing in the end of Fool's Gold, we're like in the ocean, we like had the plane crash," she told Paltrow with a laugh. "He just had snot all over his face."

Image zoom

When Paltrow, 48, asked if McConaughey gave Hudson "brother energy," she answered that "it can be a little sibling-y at times, but no..."

"Like with Robert, like when I kissed him and I was like, 'You've got to be kidding me,'" said Paltrow, who starred with Robert Downey Jr. in the Iron Man and Avengers franchises. "This is literally like kissing my brother."

The two actresses ended the conversation on a positive note, with Hudson finally revealing one of her favorite on-screen kisses — although the scene never made it into the movie.

"You know who was a good kisser, but you didn't see it, cause they cut it out? Was Billy [Crudup]," Hudson shared of her Almost Famous co-star. "Billy was good. That was good."

Image zoom

"He looked like he would be a good kisser," Paltrow mused.

Before the podcast concluded, Paltrow had one final question for Hudson: "Is there a famous person that you've had a thing with that the world does not know about?"

"Oh yeah," Hudson answered with a laugh. "What do you mean? Yeah. Doesn't everybody? If they said no, they're lying. Come on... It's amazing the things you do get away with."