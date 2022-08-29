Kate Hudson and Gwyneth Paltrow Spend Quality Time Together in the Hamptons

It was a girls' day out for Gwyneth Paltrow and Kate Hudson.

The two stayed cool during a recent outing in The Hamptons, New York, as Hudson, 43, wore a casual blue Aviator Nation T-shirt with a lightning bolt on it and denim shorts. She accessorized with brown gladiator sandals and blue aviator sunglasses.

Paltrow, 49, dressed fashionably for the Thursday outing in a white tank top and flowy black skirt, which she coordinated with black sandals and dark sunglasses.

The two actresses are longtime friends, with Paltrow even throwing Hudson a party when she turned 40 back in 2019. At the time, Paltrow posted a photo of the two smiling wide next to purple balloons on Instagram, where she revealed her surprise for Hudson.

"Birthday yoga and a surprise for my little sister @katehudson. You radiate happiness and make everything fun. We all love you so much," Paltrow wrote at the time.

The following year, Hudson went on Paltrow's Goop podcast, during which the two actresses looked back on some of their memorable kissing scenes, revealing that not all of them were enjoyable.

"Who was the best on-screen kisser?" Paltrow asked Hudson at the end of the podcast.

"You know, I feel like I kind of haven't had the best kissers," the mother of three admitted. "I feel like I should have had better ones."

Hudson explained that several of the kissing scenes with costar Matthew McConaughey took place during less-than-desirable circumstances, causing the kiss itself to be not that great.

"Every time I kiss McConaughey ... it's like there's just something happening and there's like snot or wind, or things are just ... like when we were kissing in the end of Fool's Gold, we're in the ocean, we had the plane crash," she told Paltrow with a laugh. "He just had snot all over his face."

When Paltrow asked if McConaughey, 52, gave Hudson "brother energy," she answered that "it can be a little sibling-y at times, but no ..."

"Like with Robert, when I kissed him and I was like, 'You've got to be kidding me,' " said Paltrow, who has starred with Robert Downey Jr. in several films within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "This is literally like kissing my brother."

Paltrow opened up about putting acting on the back burner in favor of becoming an entrepreneur during an interview on Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist last month.

"I really don't miss it all. I think I'm so lucky that I got to do it, and I'm sure I still will at some point," she said of her acting career. "The team is always trying to get me to do a movie, but I really love what I do and I love how immediate it is and how … we're able to create product out of thin air that we believe in so much."