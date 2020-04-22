Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson and Baby Rani Grace This Year's Cover of PEOPLE's Beautiful Issue!

Sitting down after their photo shoot for PEOPLE’s annual Beautiful Issue in early February in L.A., Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson were feeling nostalgic.

Kate’s then-16-month old daughter Rani, with musician Danny Fujikawa, had just left to take her afternoon nap. “When your daughter has a daughter, it’s a big deal,” said Goldie, 74, noting that Kate had posed for the cover of the issue in 2008. “I mean, it really is.”

“And now with little Rani Rose,” added Kate. “I was so excited. The third generation.”

While the mother-and-daughter stars had no idea much of the country would soon be on lockdown because of the coronavirus outbreak, they were already grateful for their family and unbreakable bond.

“It’s definitely an interesting time for reflecting on what is truly important,” says Kate, 41, two months later from the L.A. home she shares with Fujikawa, 33, along with her sons Ryder, 16, and Bing, 8, from previous relationships.

Goldie, 74, now isolating with her partner of 37 years, Kurt Russell, 69, says getting through the crisis has meant focusing on “meditation, nurturing, loving kindness for all in my heart and staying safe inside.”

In the cover story, Kate and Goldie talk about everything from style to parenting to sex, sharing memories and a lot of laughs along the way. “My mom gave me the floor to be able to feel confident enough to go out and feel like my life could be my own,” says Kate. “Mom was my greatest cheerleader. And it just made me think about Rani…going, ‘I hope I give her that kind of confidence,’ you know?”

Goldie’s 37-year relationship with Kurt Russell has also inspired Kate. “To live up to that is really the goal,” she said. “Just the fact that they’ve been able to maintain a unit for all of us, in times of turmoil, they really are the center of all of our lives.”

Says Goldie: “When you have your children and you have a man who loves your children, that’s a very tough bond.”

Kate credits her mom for giving her good advice. “Mom always said to me, ‘Don’t you ever let a man dim your light,'” she recalled. “So I’ve never defined myself through the way a man sees me, but I can define myself in the unit that we can create together. That is what Mom gave to me.”