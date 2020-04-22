Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn's Cutest Moments Through the Years
We're taking a walk down memory lane with the famous mother-daughter duo
Goldie-Locks
The pair have been cracking each other up since Kate was just a toddler on a rocking horse.
Island Girls
The bronzed beauties soaked up some sunshine during a vacation in Ibiza in the early 1980s.
Face Off
A young Kate imitated her mom's enthusiastic smile alongside big brother Oliver.
Gang's All Here
Hawn and her longtime love Kurt Russell, who both had children from previous marriages, got together in 1983 and have raised their kids in a blended family ever since. Here, Kate's pictured alongside Kurt's son Boston Russell, her brother Oliver Hudson and the couple's son Wyatt Russell.
Group Outing
The family was all smiles while spotted out and about together — with Goldie's fringe jacket and acid-wash jeans stealing the show.
Street Style
In the summer of 1992, the mother-daughter duo made the ultimate case for mom jeans and work boots as they walked down New York City's Park Avenue.
Beauties Hit Broadway
Then-13-year-old Kate rocked a sophisticated blazer and straight hair as she joined her mom at a performance of Broadway musical Jelly's Last Jam.
I Heart You
"We can learn so much from each other," Goldie captioned this sweetly framed throwback shot of her and Kate on Instagram. "#preciousrelationship," she added.
Group Giggles
While younger brother Wyatt seemed none-too-pleased to be on the red carpet, Kate and Oliver look right at home beside their mom — and ultimately, all three kids followed in Goldie and Kurt's footsteps, each pursuing careers in acting.
Haute Hand-Me-Downs
When Hawn, then 51, was honored in February 1997 at the 12th annual American Museum of the Moving Image salute in N.Y.C., Kate was by her side — and in her 1974 Oscars dress.
"She's very open. She really knows how to talk to us," Kate told PEOPLE of her mom at the time.
Laugh It Up
Fittingly, the duo couldn't stop laughing at the 14th Annual American Comedy Awards in Los Angeles in 2000.
Feminine Florals
Just a few months before Hudson became a star in her own right — thanks to her breakthrough role in 2000's cult classic Almost Famous — the young actress attended the 24th Annual Women in Film Crystal Awards with her mom.
Phone a Friend
While Goldie and Kate look very cute in their early-2000s 'fits at a telethon, it's hard to focus on that. Why? Oh, just Nicolas Cage on the phone in the upper right-hand corner.
Bling Thing
The blonde beauties both sparkled in diamond accents ("frost yourselves," anyone?) at the 2004 premiere of Hudson's movie Raising Helen in Los Angeles.
Rocking the Red Carpet
The lookalike pair opted for matching hairstyles and sun-kissed glows at the 2005 London premiere of Skeleton Key, which starred Hudson.
Glitz & Glamour
Kate's purple sequin dress and Goldie's white fur stole the show at the 2012 Vanity Fair cocktail reception following the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner.
Mind Your Manners
"Always love an evening with Mama but these nights where such generosity assists in us continuing to fund the #MindUp program are always so special," Hudson captioned a filtered selfie of the pair at a 2015 event for MindUP, a signature program of The Goldie Hawn Foundation.
"What my Mom has spent these last 20 years focused on has been truly remarkable! #RoleModel 🙏 #MamaAndHerCrazyFace #KnowledgeIsPower," added the proud daughter.
Out of Office
No pictures, please! Goldie seemed caught off guard as Kate snapped this beachside selfie of the two lounging in their swimwear.
Helmet Hair
Fresh air, helmet hair, don't care ... that's how the saying goes, right? The pair enjoyed a bike ride in Colorado's Rocky Mountains in the summer of 2016.
Sunshine Snuggles
Is this how the duo keep themselves in notoriously impeccable shape? (The snuggle break, not the hiking.)
Seeing Double
The sparkling animal prints, the tousled blonde waves, the radiant smiles — the duo look more like twins than mother and daughter in this shot from the 2017 premiere of Goldie's film Snatched.
Shining Stars
Hudson praised her parents for how they raised her and her siblings while juggling successful careers at the 2017 ceremony honoring them each with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
"Their philosophy is family first. As their child, what really stands out is [that] somehow in their phenomenal careers, they've maintained normalcy with all of their children," she said.
"They never hid away their love for making movies. For me and my brother [Oliver], we grew up with artists. These shining stars standing next to me, their real legacy is what they've instilled in us kids."
Serving Lewks
These stars did not come to the 24th annual SAG Awards to play. They came to slay.
Working Women
Hudson cradled her baby bump while mom Goldie burst out laughing during a brainstorming session at the actress's Fabletics office.
Summer Time Fine
"Mama love ❤️," Hudson simply captioned this photo of the pair embracing outside in the summer of 2018.
Hot Mamas
Just days before welcoming daughter Rani Rose in October 2018, the Fabletics founder collaborated with her mom to create a capsule collection for the activewear company, with 50 percent of net proceeds benefitting Hawn's MindUP program.
"Everything created has my joie de vivre," Hawn told PEOPLE of the capsule.
Snow Bunnies
The smiling duo bundled up in faux fur to ring in the New Year in snowy Colorado in 2019.