Kate Hudson and Goldie Hawn's Cutest Moments Through the Years

We're taking a walk down memory lane with the famous mother-daughter duo

By Sophie Dodd Updated April 19, 2022 12:25 PM

1 of 27

Goldie-Locks

Credit: Kate Hudson/Instagram

The pair have been cracking each other up since Kate was just a toddler on a rocking horse. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 27

Island Girls

Credit: Goldie Hawn/Instagram

The bronzed beauties soaked up some sunshine during a vacation in Ibiza in the early 1980s.   

3 of 27

Face Off

Credit: Courtesy Goldie Hawn

A young Kate imitated her mom's enthusiastic smile alongside big brother Oliver. 

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 27

Gang's All Here

Credit: Kate Hudson/Instagram

Hawn and her longtime love Kurt Russell, who both had children from previous marriages, got together in 1983 and have raised their kids in a blended family ever since. Here, Kate's pictured alongside Kurt's son Boston Russell, her brother Oliver Hudson and the couple's son Wyatt Russell. 

Advertisement

5 of 27

Group Outing

Credit: Kevin Winter/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty

The family was all smiles while spotted out and about together — with Goldie's fringe jacket and acid-wash jeans stealing the show. 

6 of 27

Street Style

Credit: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

In the summer of 1992, the mother-daughter duo made the ultimate case for mom jeans and work boots as they walked down New York City's Park Avenue.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 27

Beauties Hit Broadway

Credit: Time Life Pictures/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty

Then-13-year-old Kate rocked a sophisticated blazer and straight hair as she joined her mom at a performance of Broadway musical Jelly's Last Jam

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 27

I Heart You 

Credit: Goldie Hawn/Instagram

"We can learn so much from each other," Goldie captioned this sweetly framed throwback shot of her and Kate on Instagram. "#preciousrelationship," she added. 

Advertisement

9 of 27

Group Giggles

Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage

While younger brother Wyatt seemed none-too-pleased to be on the red carpet, Kate and Oliver look right at home beside their mom — and ultimately, all three kids followed in Goldie and Kurt's footsteps, each pursuing careers in acting. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 27

Haute Hand-Me-Downs

Credit: Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty

When Hawn, then 51, was honored in February 1997 at the 12th annual American Museum of the Moving Image salute in N.Y.C., Kate was by her side — and in her 1974 Oscars dress. 

"She's very open. She really knows how to talk to us," Kate told PEOPLE of her mom at the time.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 27

Laugh It Up 

Credit: SGranitz/WireImage

Fittingly, the duo couldn't stop laughing at the 14th Annual American Comedy Awards in Los Angeles in 2000. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 27

Feminine Florals

Credit: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty

Just a few months before Hudson became a star in her own right — thanks to her breakthrough role in 2000's cult classic Almost Famous — the young actress attended the 24th Annual Women in Film Crystal Awards with her mom.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 27

Phone a Friend

Credit: Pool Photographer/WireImage

While Goldie and Kate look very cute in their early-2000s 'fits at a telethon, it's hard to focus on that. Why? Oh, just Nicolas Cage on the phone in the upper right-hand corner. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 27

Bling Thing

Credit: Vince Bucci/Getty

The blonde beauties both sparkled in diamond accents ("frost yourselves," anyone?) at the 2004 premiere of Hudson's movie Raising Helen in Los Angeles. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 27

Rocking the Red Carpet 

Credit: rune hellestad/Corbis via Getty

The lookalike pair opted for matching hairstyles and sun-kissed glows at the 2005 London premiere of Skeleton Key, which starred Hudson. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 27

Glitz & Glamour

Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/VF12/WireImage

Kate's purple sequin dress and Goldie's white fur stole the show at the 2012 Vanity Fair cocktail reception following the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 27

Mind Your Manners

Credit: Kate Hudson/Instagram

"Always love an evening with Mama but these nights where such generosity assists in us continuing to fund the #MindUp program are always so special," Hudson captioned a filtered selfie of the pair at a 2015 event for MindUP, a signature program of The Goldie Hawn Foundation.

"What my Mom has spent these last 20 years focused on has been truly remarkable! #RoleModel 🙏 #MamaAndHerCrazyFace #KnowledgeIsPower," added the proud daughter. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 27

Out of Office

Credit: Kate Hudson/Instagram

No pictures, please! Goldie seemed caught off guard as Kate snapped this beachside selfie of the two lounging in their swimwear. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 27

Helmet Hair

Credit: Kate Hudson/Instagram

Fresh air, helmet hair, don't care ... that's how the saying goes, right? The pair enjoyed a bike ride in Colorado's Rocky Mountains in the summer of 2016. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 27

Sunshine Snuggles

Credit: Kate Hudson/Instagram

Is this how the duo keep themselves in notoriously impeccable shape? (The snuggle break, not the hiking.) 

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 27

Seeing Double

Credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

The sparkling animal prints, the tousled blonde waves, the radiant smiles — the duo look more like twins than mother and daughter in this shot from the 2017 premiere of Goldie's film Snatched

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 27

Shining Stars

Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Hudson praised her parents for how they raised her and her siblings while juggling successful careers at the 2017 ceremony honoring them each with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"Their philosophy is family first. As their child, what really stands out is [that] somehow in their phenomenal careers, they've maintained normalcy with all of their children," she said.

"They never hid away their love for making movies. For me and my brother [Oliver], we grew up with artists. These shining stars standing next to me, their real legacy is what they've instilled in us kids."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 27

Serving Lewks

Credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty

These stars did not come to the 24th annual SAG Awards to play. They came to slay

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 27

Working Women

Credit: Kate Hudson/Instagram

Hudson cradled her baby bump while mom Goldie burst out laughing during a brainstorming session at the actress's Fabletics office. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 27

Summer Time Fine

Credit: Kate Hudson/Instagram

"Mama love ❤️," Hudson simply captioned this photo of the pair embracing outside in the summer of 2018. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

26 of 27

Hot Mamas

Credit: Courtesy Fabletics

Just days before welcoming daughter Rani Rose in October 2018, the Fabletics founder collaborated with her mom to create a capsule collection for the activewear company, with 50 percent of net proceeds benefitting Hawn's MindUP program.

"Everything created has my joie de vivre," Hawn told PEOPLE of the capsule. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

27 of 27

Snow Bunnies

The smiling duo bundled up in faux fur to ring in the New Year in snowy Colorado in 2019. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next