Kate Hudson, Goldie Hawn Celebrate 'Wild and Crazy' Oliver Hudson's Birthday: 'Love You So So Much'

Kate Hudson and her mom Goldie Hawn expressed their love for Oliver Hudson as they celebrated his 46th birthday.

On Wednesday, they both shared photos featuring Oliver to commemorate the special day.

On Hawn's Instagram, she posted a beautiful family photo of herself and her son smiling, along with the caption, "Happy birthday my handsome wild and crazy son @theoliverhudson! Deeply love you❤️ 🎉☀️."

Kate shared a cute snap of the two enjoying a sibling moment and wrote, "Well, another year around the sun for this incredible man! Happy Birthday brother. Love you so so much. How about a big party emoji blast for this guy?! 💃✨🥳👨🏻‍🌾🕺🐠🎂🎉"

L: Caption . PHOTO: Kate Hudson Instagram R: Caption . PHOTO: Goldie Hawn Instagram

Showing his comical side, Oliver shared a birthday tribute on Instagram, and referred to himself in the third person.

"Hey, I just want to say a big big happy birthday to Oliver Hudson. You're just an amazing person. You have shown me how to love, how to laugh, how to live," he said.

"You have given me and taught me lessons that I will take with me for the rest of my life. You're handsome, you're sexy, you're talented. You are the funniest person that I have ever known. And I just so lucky and happy for you to be in my life," the Nashville actor continued.

He then made a mistake which turned it into an even funnier speech. Oliver said, "So I just want to raise a grass," and paused to laugh before he added in, "it's funny I said grass, because you Oliver smoke a lot of it. I just want to raise a glass to Oliver Hudson and just wish him the most happy birthday, and I love you and I think you are one of the greatest humans ever to walk on this earth."

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in March, Oliver opened up about his family life, and said, "They're so used to my insanity that I can't get anything by them now."

Michael Kovac/Getty

Oliver and wife Erinn, whom he wed in 2006, share three children: sons Bodhi Hawn, 12, Wilder Brooks, 14, and daughter Rio, 9.

"The only thing I can do to embarrass them, honestly, is just being obnoxious in public when they're just like, 'Dad, please chill out.' But I do my best to embarrass them," he said.

"You're not a father unless you're embarrassing your children," the Rules of Engagement alum added.