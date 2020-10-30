Kate Hudson Goes on Bike Ride with Boyfriend Danny Fujikawa and 'Pa' Kurt Russell

Kate Hudson is riding along with two of her main guys.

The actress was seen biking around Los Angeles with her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa and stepdad Kurt Russell, whom she lovingly calls "pa." The trio stayed safe wearing helmets during the ride, with Hudson also keeping her protective face mask on. Russell, 69, was also seen wearing gloves while all three matched with sunglasses.

The tight-knit family often spends time together, especially with all of Russell and longtime love Goldie Hawn's grandchildren. Hudson most recently welcomed 2-year-old daughter Rani Rose with Fujikawa, Hawn's sixth grandchild.

Hudson, 41, also has two sons from previous relationships: Ryder, 16, and Bingham Hawn, 9, whose middle name honors his famous grandmother. Hudson's brother Oliver Hudson, 44, also has three kids — sons Wilder, 13, and Bodhi, 10, and daughter Rio, 7.

Rounding out the sibling crew are Russell's son Boston, 40, from his previous marriage and Hawn, 74, and Russell's actor son Wyatt Russell, 34.

Back in 2015, Hudson wrote a loving tribute to Russell for his birthday.

“Happy Birthday to the most dependable, strong, authentic, loving and fun Dad! I love you!” Hudson wrote on Instagram. “This is a man who made his family his number one priority his whole life. Never missed a school play, a soccer game, a hockey game, a dance recital and the list goes on and on.”

“No matter what he was doing in his busy life, he always showed up. Not because he had to but because there was no other place on earth he would rather be than with his family. We felt the purity of that our whole childhood and my gratitude for his love is immeasurable. Happy Birthday Pa," Hudson continued.

Speaking to PEOPLE in April, Hawn said Russell has always made her feel beautiful in their 37 years together.

“The other night we were going to go have dinner. He looks at me and goes, ‘You’re unbelievable,'” Hawn recalled. “‘He said I cannot believe how [beautiful] you look.’ He really appreciates that.”

Her daughter Kate added that living up to Hawn and Russell’s relationship “is really the goal.”