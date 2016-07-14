Kate Hudson Gets Dirty in Ibiza with Ocean-Side Bikini Mudbath

Kate Hudson’s Mediterranean vacation just got a little dirtier.

The actress, who’s been relaxing with friends in Ibiza this week, was spotted on the nearby island of Formentera Thursday, where she took full advantage of the island’s muddy beaches.

Hudson, wearing an itty-bitty thong bikini (and a $2,835 Elisabeth Bell necklace!), lathered herself in the island’s clay-colored mud and washed off in the ocean after soaking up the sun.

The mom of two arrived in Ibiza earlier this week with friends Janell Shirtcliff, a photographer, and Sophie Lopez, her stylist. Hudson shared their arrival on Instagram and has continued posting pictures from their trip throughout the week.

On Tuesday, she showed off her athleticism, posting a picture of herself performing a perfect handstand in a pool.

Shirtcliff also posted a photo of her and Hudson posing in front of a Buddhist statue by the same pool, with Hudson’s rock-hard abs on full display.

“Made it to Ibiza with my lovelies @katehudson @sophielopez,” Shirtcliff captioned the photo.