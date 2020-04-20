Kate Hudson Gets a 'Six Foot Surprise' Birthday Car Parade as She Turns 41: 'I Cried'

Image zoom Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty

The coronavirus pandemic didn’t stop Kate Hudson‘s family and friends from showering her with celebrations on her 41st birthday.

On Sunday, the Oscar-nominated actress was treated to a surprise visit from her loved ones, who staged a socially-distant car parade in front of her Los Angeles home.

“Oh my god, I love you!” Hudson said on her Instagram Stories as she took in the dive-by.

“A six foot surprise parade party made my heart burst and yes I cried,” she wrote atop the shared video.

But the parade was just one of the many sweet celebrations the star enjoyed on her special day. The actress kicked off her birthday with breakfast in bed — the tray-carried meal consisting of an omelet, sliced avocado, coffee and orange juice presented to her by sons Ryder Russell, 16, and Bingham “Bing” Hawn, 8½, boyfriend Danny Fujikawa and their 16-month-old daughter, Rani Rose.

“Look! Thank you!” Hudson gushed. “My favorite birthday present. Breakfast in bed from my babies!”

Hudson was later visited by her mom, Goldie Hawn, 74, who safely celebrated her daughter from outside with a bottle of wine.

A birthday cake followed with an outdoor picnic. The vanilla-frosted sheet cake was decorated with Barbie dolls representing Hudson and all of her family members, as well a handful of other adorable items like fresh flowers and handmade signs that noted Hudson’s business offerings, such as her Fabeletics brand.

“Look at this cake! Look you guys. This is the greatest,” she said. “Most fun cake!”

Hudson also received a sea of tributes from her celebrity pals, including Chelsea Handler, Fergie, Rachel Zoe, Josh Gad and Jennifer Aniston.

Later, Hudson posted a selfie video on her Instagram Story, showing her appreciation for all the love she received.

“I felt so much love today and I just want you guys all to know that,” she said. “All of your birthday wishes were seen and felt and it made my day. So thank you.”

Earlier on Sunday, Hawn posted a heartfelt message to her daughter on Instagram.

“Happy birthday to my only daughter @katehudson 🎂🎁!!!” the excited mom of three, 74, captioned a smiley close up photo of Hudson. “I love you deeply and can’t imagine my life without you. You entered this world wide eyed and ready to roll. And look at you now! I’m so proud! ❤️❤️❤️”

Hawn wasn’t the only family member to honor the birthday girl. Hudson’s brother, Oliver, also shared a post for his sister featuring a throwback photo of the two.

“Happy birthday to my partner in crime, the wind beneath my wings, the motorcycle on my sidecar, my AAA discount, the animal style on my In n’ Out! I love you so much!! Here’s to you @katehudson and at least 6 more years of a great relationship!!” he said.

Actress Meredith Hagner, who is married to Hudson’s brother, Wyatt Russell, posted her own Instagram tribute to the Almost Famous star, writing, “Happy birthday bebe @katehudson!! I’m so lucky to be in your orbit. Here’s to 50,000 more dinners laughing our asses of [sic]!”

