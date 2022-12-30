Kate Hudson Has Hilarious Response About Dane Cook 8 Years After He Named Her His Worst Onscreen Kiss

Kate Hudson and Dane Cook starred in 2008's My Best Friend's Girl together

By
Jen Juneau
Jen Juneau

Published on December 30, 2022 11:40 AM

Kate Hudson is kissing and telling.

The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress recently underwent Vanity Fair's lie-detector test, where she revealed the best smoochers among several of her past costars.

"Oh, no ... no. Canceled!" Hudson, 43, said with a laugh after making a face when presented with a photo of Dane Cook, her costar in 2008's My Best Friend's Girl.

Her response comes eight years after Cook, 50, called Hudson his worst onscreen kiss in an interview on Watch What Happens Live.

"I think she purposely ate like a feast of onions before our scene," the comedian said at the time, according to ABC News. "I had to burn her on that one!"

Kate Hudson and Dane Cook in My Best Friend's Girl
Kate Hudson and Dane Cook in My Best Friend's Girl (2008). Lionsgate

During the test, which she took alongside her Glass Onion costar Janelle Monáe, Hudson also addressed the kisses she shared with past costars Matthew McConaughey (How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Fool's Gold) and Billy Crudup (Almost Famous).

"I think Billy is a gentler kisser," she said when asked to compared the smooches from Crudup, 54, and McConaughey, 53. "I wouldn't say better. Definitely just gentler. It's a more sophisticated version of a kiss."

"[Billy's is] like theater, it's like Stanislavski, and [Matthew's is] like, Longhorns, you know what I mean?" the actress joked.

Her best onscreen kiss who "beats them all," though? Liv Tyler, Hudson's close friend since childhood with whom she starred in 2000's Dr. T & the Women.

"To this day, we are like, 'Why didn't we go for it more with our making out?' " Hudson told Monáe, 37. "She has the softest lips of them all. Oh my God, those lips, those Tyler lips."

Kate Hudson. Vanity Fair/Youtube

Despite McConaughey not being Hudson's favorite smooching scene partner, she recently told an audience that she went to bat for him to take the role as her costar in 2003's How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, as they "had an energy together," according to The Daily Mail.

"I'm such a cheerleader for actors in our industry, but for rom-coms you need that guy to have chemistry with," Hudson, who knows her way around the genre, said during the event, according to The Daily Mail.

The actress, Fabletics co-founder and mother of three noted that she was given "approval on everything" for the Paramount Pictures rom-com, leading her to name McConaughey as her first choice to play Ben Barry opposite her character Andie Anderson.

"We both have a competitive spirit, we're both super athletic," Hudson said of working with McConaughey, whom she later costarred with in 2008's Fool's Gold. "We like to push each other and I just love Matthew's commitment to everything. He's razor-focused."

